Video: Iranian diaspora flood streets of New York, London, San Francisco, LA, Boston in celebration

Iranian communities worldwide erupted in spontaneous celebrations, in the aftermath of a joint US-Israeli airstrike that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The strike on February 28, 2026, reported by multiple sources and confirmed by state-owned Iran TV, also targetted key military sites as well as Khamenei's residence in Tehran.
For many in the diaspora, this marked the end of decades of oppression under the Islamic Republic, sparking scenes of joy in major cities like New York, San Francisco and London.
In New York City, hundreds of Iranian-Americans flooded the streets on March 1, marching from various points toward Times Square.
Waving pre-1979 Iranian flags featuring the lion and sun symbol, alongside American and Israeli banners, participants chanted “Make Iran Great Again” and expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for liberating their homeland.
The rally, captured in videos shared widely on social media, reflected a mix of relief and optimism for a post-regime Iran.
Across the Atlantic in London, Europe's largest Iranian diaspora community turned out in force outside the Iranian embassy.
Crowds danced to traditional music, held portraits of Reza Pahlavi — the exiled son of Iran's last Shah — and waved historic flags in symbolic gestures of restoration.
Chants of “Long live the king” filled the air, and in a striking display of unity, Iranian celebrants were joined by local Israelis, blending flags and songs in shared triumph over a common adversary.
Emotions ran high, with some in tears, others trembling with excitement, as the night sky lit up with fireworks and cheers.
These events echoed similar outpourings in Los Angeles, where a banner soared over the city reading “Thank U Trump (heart) From Iranian People,” and crowds on Wilshire Boulevard paused for a moment of silence honouring fallen US service members before erupting in “USA! USA!” chants, and then dancing to Trump's signature “YMCA”.
The global diaspora’s response contrasts sharply with mixed reactions inside Iran, where state media mourned but underground videos showed quiet rejoicing.
For exiles, Khamenei's death symbolises hope for democracy and peace, though uncertainties linger about Iran’s future.