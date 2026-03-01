Iran’s supreme leader killed in US‑Israeli strikes as Tehran retaliates
Highlights
The Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that the Civil Defence responded to a minor fire in the Industrial Area, caused by falling shrapnel following the interception of a missile.
No injuries have been reported. Authorities confirmed that the situation is under control.
The US Embassy in Jordan has warned that missiles, drones, or rockets may be present in Jordanian airspace. Residents and visitors are urged to seek overhead cover, remain indoors, and follow all local alerts and announcements.
The embassy will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary. Those in need of assistance can contact the embassy in Amman at +962 6 590-6000 during business hours or +962 6 590-6500 after hours. US citizens are also advised to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for real-time security updates.
Authorities recommend monitoring local media, staying aware of your surroundings, contacting airlines for flight updates, and calling Jordanian police at 911 in case of immediate danger.
Bahrain International Airport was targeted on Sunday in a drone attack, causing minor material damage, a senior civil aviation official confirmed. Authorities had activated approved emergency plans in advance, including evacuating the passenger terminal, to protect passengers and staff.
Rapid response protocols were implemented immediately, with coordination ongoing among relevant agencies to ensure the airport’s security and the safety of all passengers and staff.
Iran's security chief Ali Larijani said the transition process following the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will begin from Sunday.
"An interim leadership council will soon be formed. The president, the head of the judiciary and a jurist from the Guardian Council will assume responsibility until the election of the next leader," said Larijani, the head of Iran's top security body, the Supreme National Security Council, who was an adviser to Khamenei.
"This council will be established as soon as possible. We are working to form it as early as today," he said in an interview broadcast by state TV.
The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force confirmed that the Kingdom’s air defence systems successfully intercepted 45 missiles and 9 drones, including Shahed-136 types, launched in hostile Iranian attacks.
Authorities reassured the public that defensive systems remain fully operational and at the highest state of readiness to address any threats to national security. Specialist teams continue securing affected sites to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.
The General Command urged the public to remain indoors unless necessary, exercise caution, and rely solely on official sources, warning against circulating rumours or unverified reports.
Following the drone attack on Bahrain International Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the immediate activation of rapid response protocols, with only minor material damage reported. Government hospitals treated three minor injuries, all discharged, while a fourth person remains under observation.
IndiGo has extended the temporary suspension of select international flights that use Middle East airspace until March 2, 23:59 IST, citing safety concerns amid ongoing regional developments. Passengers affected by the cancellations can check the full list of flights on the airline’s website, rebook their travel, or claim a full refund.
IndiGo has also announced full flexibility and waivers for flights to and from the Middle East and other impacted international sectors until 7 March 2026 for bookings made on or before February 28, allowing customers to reschedule at no additional cost or request a full refund. The airline emphasised that all decisions are being taken with passenger safety as the highest priority and urged travellers to stay updated via their registered contact details.
The Ministry of External Affairs has advised all foreign nationals in India who have had to change their travel plans due to ongoing developments in the West Asia region to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for assistance.
The FRRO will help with visa extensions or other formalities needed to regularise their stay. Contact details for the FRRO offices are available at https://boi.gov.in/boi/#. The advisory was issued on March 1, 2026.
Iran has prepared for "all scenarios", including the way forward, after the death of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following US and Israeli strikes, its parliament's speaker said on Sunday.
"We have prepared ourselves for these moments and have considered all scenarios," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a video carried on state TV, adding US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have "crossed our red lines" and "will suffer the consequences".
Etihad Airways has suspended all flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 02:00 UAE time on Monday, March 2, citing ongoing regional airspace disruptions.
Passengers are advised to check flight status on etihad.com before travelling and ensure their contact details are up to date. Guests holding tickets issued on or before February 28 for travel up to March 2 may rebook free of charge on Etihad-operated flights until March 15, 2026, or request a full refund via the website or their travel agent.
The airline is experiencing a high volume of calls and asks for patience as response times may be longer than usual. Etihad emphasised that the situation remains fluid and schedules may change at short notice. Authorities are working closely with the airline to resume normal operations as soon as conditions allow.
The airline stressed that the safety of passengers and staff remains its highest priority and apologised for the inconvenience.
US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, urging the country not to retaliate against the US or Israel.
On his Truth Social platform, he wrote: “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”
The warning follows statements from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which threatened attacks on US bases and Israel in response to the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “The most devastating offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces will begin toward the occupied territories and American terrorist bases in just moments,” the IRGC said earlier.
Missiles and drones intercepted: UAE air defence systems destroyed 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones since the start of the Iranian attack; 132 missiles destroyed mid-air, five fell into the sea.
Debris and minor damage: Falling debris caused limited material damage in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai; two casualties reported, including a Pakistani national near Zayed International Airport and an Asian national.
Local incidents: Four injured at Dubai International Airport; minor fires at Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah controlled by Civil Defence.
Condolences issued: UAE expressed sympathy to the family of the Pakistani victim; authorities condemned targeting of civilians under international law.
Government condemnation: Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the attacks as a breach of national sovereignty and international law.
Education measures: Public and private schools, as well as universities, shifted to distance learning from March 2–4.
Airspace and flight disruptions:
Partial UAE airspace closure: Drone, glider, and recreational aircraft permits suspended for one week.
Flights affected: Operations impacted at AUH, DXB, DWC, and Sharjah International; passengers advised to check with airlines.
Airline suspensions: Emirates, Etihad, and Air Arabia have temporarily halted flights; rebooking and refund options available.
Passenger support: Around 20,200 passengers affected by rescheduled flights; UAE covered meals, accommodation, and rebooking costs.
Public safety guidance: Authorities urged residents to follow official updates, avoid approaching debris, and refrain from sharing unverified content.
Markets stable: Ministry of Economy confirmed essential goods available, strategic reserves intact, and no need for stockpiling.
High alert and misinformation warning: UAE Ministry reiterated full readiness to respond to threats; Public Prosecution warned of legal consequences for circulating false or unverified information.
Emirates has announced that all operations to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended until 15:00 (UAE time) on Sunday, March 1, due to multiple regional airspace closures.
The airline said passengers scheduled to travel within the next 72 hours can either rebook on an alternative flight to their intended destination within 10 days of their original travel date or request a refund.
Customers who booked through travel agents have been advised to contact their agents, while those who booked directly with Emirates should contact the airline.
Emirates urged travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and ensure their contact details are updated through the airline’s booking management system to receive the latest notifications.
A flydubai spokesperson said all flights to and from Dubai have been suspended until 15:00 (UAE time) on Sunday, March 1, 2026, in light of the ongoing developments in the region.
The spokesperson added in a statement issued this morning: “We are closely monitoring the situation and working in coordination with the relevant authorities, while making the necessary adjustments to our flight schedule accordingly.
“Our teams are implementing comprehensive customer care measures for all affected passengers. The safety of our travellers and crew remains our top priority.”
Air India has announced the cancellation of several international flights scheduled for 1 March, citing the evolving situation in the Middle East. The airline stressed that the safety and security of passengers and crew remain the highest priority.
Affected services include flights between Delhi and London, Birmingham, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Vienna, Copenhagen, and Frankfurt, as well as Mumbai-London and Bengaluru-London routes.
Passengers impacted by the cancellations are being contacted directly and assisted with rebooking and alternative travel arrangements. The airline urged travellers to check the latest flight status and to contact the 24×7 call centre at +91 1169329333 or +91 1169329999 for further support.
An Air India spokesperson said: “Close monitoring and careful assessment of the evolving situation have necessitated these operational adjustments. We regret the inconvenience caused and are making every effort to assist affected passengers.”
The Ministry of Interior of Qatar announced that eight additional injuries were recorded as a result of the Iranian attack, bringing the total number of people injured to 16. Limited material damage was also reported in various areas.
Security authorities and Civil Defence teams immediately activated response plans to safeguard public safety, maintain essential services and address any emergencies. The Ministry urged residents to comply with official instructions, stay indoors, limit movement unless necessary, avoid approaching debris or unidentified objects, and report them via emergency number 999.
It emphasised the importance of relying solely on official sources and warned against circulating rumours, images or videos of the aftermath to avoid legal consequences. Specialised teams remain deployed around the clock to respond and contain impacts.
Israel's military said it was responding to Iranian missile fire on Sunday, with air raid sirens activated across central Israel and parts of the occupied West Bank.
"Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country, following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," a military statement said, adding that the air force was "operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary".
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday they would launch the "most ferocious" operation in history against Israel and US bases.
"The most ferocious offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces will begin any moment now," the Guards posted on Telegram.
Iran state television announced a 40-day mourning period and seven public holidays following the death of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had been in power since 1989.
"With the martyrdom of the supreme leader, his path and mission neither will be lost nor will be forgotten, on the other hand, they will be pursued with greater vigour and zeal," a presenter said.
IndiGo issued a travel advisory stating that the airline will communicate any probable adjustments to the passengers in view of the escalating tension in the Middle East.
"We remain vigilant and continue to closely monitor developments in the region around Iran and the Middle East, with the safety and security of our customers and crew always as our highest priority. We understand that the evolving nature of the situation may cause uncertainty. Please be assured that our teams are carefully reviewing all developments and taking measured decisions with utmost responsibility," the advisory stated.
IndiGo further urged the passengers to keep a track of their flight status on the official website of the airline.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead, Iranian state media reported early Sunday.
Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency reported the 86-year-old's death, without elaborating on a cause.
US President Donald Trump said hours earlier that Khamenei was killed in a joint American-Israeli operation targeting Iran.
Iranian media reported on Sunday that the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in US and Israeli strikes.
"After establishing contact with informed sources in the Supreme Leader's household, the news of the martyrdom of the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the Revolutionary Leader has unfortunately been confirmed," Fars news agency and other Iranian media reported.
The Israeli military said it launched a fresh wave of strikes targeting Iranian ballistic missile and air defence sites on Sunday, while an AFP journalist in Tehran reported hearing loud blasts.
Tehran's enemies Israel and the United States began waves of strikes on Saturday, calling for regime change in Iran and prompting retaliation from the Islamic republic.
A military statement said Israeli forces had begun "an additional strike wave targeting the ballistic missile array and the aerial defence systems belonging to the Iranian terror regime".
In a separate statement, the military said "dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets" had struck more than 30 targets in western and central Iran, "including aerial defence systems, missile launchers, regime targets and military command centres".