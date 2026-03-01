The US Embassy in Jordan has warned that missiles, drones, or rockets may be present in Jordanian airspace. Residents and visitors are urged to seek overhead cover, remain indoors, and follow all local alerts and announcements.

The embassy will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary. Those in need of assistance can contact the embassy in Amman at +962 6 590-6000 during business hours or +962 6 590-6500 after hours. US citizens are also advised to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for real-time security updates.

Authorities recommend monitoring local media, staying aware of your surroundings, contacting airlines for flight updates, and calling Jordanian police at 911 in case of immediate danger.