Israeli military says missiles launched from Iran towards Israel, 'no casualties known'

Iran targets Israel with missile strikes amid rising tensions, air raid sirens activated

AFP
Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks. File photo taken on March 9, 2026.
Israel's military said Wednesday that it detected multiple salvoes of missiles heading towards the country from Iran and had activated air defences, as it pressed a "wave" of strikes against Iran and Lebanon.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said on its official Telegram account.

Air raid sirens

AFP journalists heard air raid sirens sounding in Jerusalem and the sound of explosions in the distance.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency services reported no immediate injuries following the missile fire, but said its teams were treating "a small number of people who were injured on their way to protected areas".

Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported several injuries from the Iranian strikes near Tel Aviv.

Hours later Israel's military again announced that it "identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel" and that missile interceptors were active.

No casualties known

After that wave of missiles, Magen David Adom said "no casualties are known".

"Medics and paramedics went out to treat a few cases of people who were injured on the way to the protected area (shelters)," it added.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted a satellite communications centre in Haifa, along with military bases in Israel, and US targets elsewhere in the Middle East including Iraqi Kurdistan and the US Fifth Fleet naval base in Bahrain.

"We will continue our sustained attacks with purpose and power, and in this war, we contemplate nothing but the enemy's complete surrender," the Guards said on their website Sepah News.

