US-Israel war on Iran Day 12: World oil prices rally over 5%; UAE responds to missile threat

A drone strike in Iraq's Kurdistan region killed a member of an Iranian Kurdish armed opposition group on Wednesday, his exiled party said, with a senior official from the group blaming the attack on Iran.

The Komala party is one of several Iraq-based Iranian Kurdish groups that have long opposed the Islamic republic.

At least eight drones targeted the party's positions, killing one fighter, the party said.

Komala senior official Ali Ranjder told AFP the two-wave attack hit the Zrgwezala region near the city of Sulaimaniyah. He blamed it on Iran.

Two fighters were also wounded, with one taken to a Sulaimaniyah hospital, he added.