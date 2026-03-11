US-Israel war on Iran Day 12: World oil prices rally over 5%; UAE responds to missile threat

UAE intercepts 92 per cent of 270 missiles over 11 days as new attacks hit Saudi Arabia
Hong Kong aviation giant Cathay Pacific said on Wednesday fuel surcharges would rise as prices doubled in March from the average of the previous two months after war broke out in the Middle East.
"In March, like ever since the Middle East episode began, the costs of our fuel already doubled," said CEO Ronald Lam. "So we are going to announce (a surcharge rise) very soon... in order to ensure the smooth operation of our flights."
Israel's military said Wednesday it had begun a new "wide-scale wave of strikes" across Iran and was also hitting Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's capital Beirut.
Higher shipping costs triggered by the conflict involving Iran are expected to be passed on to consumers worldwide, according to Vincent Clerc, chief executive of Maersk, who said in an interview with the BBC that rising fuel and freight charges will ultimately flow through the supply chain to shoppers. Oil prices surged after the conflict began and shipping routes through key waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz have been disrupted, forcing vessels onto longer and more expensive routes. Clerc said the added cost could raise freight charges by 15% to 20%, warning that the pressure on transport costs will eventually be reflected in the prices consumers pay for everyday goods.
A security source has reported the downing of a drone and the fall of another into the sea north of Duqm, without casualties or material losses.
Oman affirms its denunciation and condemnation of the continuous targeting operations, emphasizing that it is taking all necessary measures to safeguard the country's security and the safety of its residents.
A drone strike in Iraq's Kurdistan region killed a member of an Iranian Kurdish armed opposition group on Wednesday, his exiled party said, with a senior official from the group blaming the attack on Iran.
The Komala party is one of several Iraq-based Iranian Kurdish groups that have long opposed the Islamic republic.
At least eight drones targeted the party's positions, killing one fighter, the party said.
Komala senior official Ali Ranjder told AFP the two-wave attack hit the Zrgwezala region near the city of Sulaimaniyah. He blamed it on Iran.
Two fighters were also wounded, with one taken to a Sulaimaniyah hospital, he added.
Israeli strikes have killed 570 people in Lebanon since the Middle East war spread to the country on March 2, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry provided a demographic breakdown of those killed, reporting that 439 of them were men, 45 women, and 86 children.
The toll includes 14 healthcare workers, the ministry said.
The war raging in much of the Middle East must be stopped before it engulfs the entire region at increasing cost to the global economy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.
"This war must be stopped before it becomes bigger and completely engulfs the region in flames," he said, warning that if it continued, "there will be more loss of life and property, and the cost to the global economy will increase even further."
Qatar's Ministry of Defence announced its armed forces have intercepted missile attack targeting the country.
World oil prices surged more than five per cent on Wednesday as the Middle East war disrupted crude exports.
The international benchmark, Brent North Sea crude, jumped 5.1 per cent to $92.23 per barrel.
The main US contract, West Texas Intermediate, soared 5.9 per cent to $88.38 per barrel.
Iran's military vowed on Wednesday to launch strikes against US and Israeli economic targets in the region, including banks, after overnight attacks reportedly hit an Iranian bank.
"The enemy has given us free rein to target economic centres and banks belonging to the United States and the Zionist regime," said the military's central operational command, Khatam Al-Anbiya, in a statement carried by state TV.
It urged people across the region to refrain from going within one kilometre of banks.
Iranian media said US and Israeli strikes hit a bank in Tehran overnight, killing an unspecified number of employees.
Air defence systems are currently responding to missile threat. NCEMA advises citizens and residents to remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates.
UAE's Ministry of Defence asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drone
Israeli air strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday, state media said, after Israel issued evacuation warnings.
Images from AFPTV showed thick black smoke rising from the targeted areas.
The new raids came after a dawn strike on a building in central Beirut.
An Israeli air strike killed seven people and wounded 18 others in an east Lebanon town on Wednesday, the Lebanese health ministry said, as the war in Lebanon entered its 10th day.
"The Israeli enemy's air strikes this morning on the Bekaa resulted in the following toll in Tamnin al-Tahta: seven martyrs and 18 wounded," the ministry said.
State media reported that the raid targeted "a building... inhabited by a Syrian family".
US President Donald Trump has said that Iran is "welcome" to play at the upcoming World Cup in North America, despite the ongoing war in the Middle East, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino said Wednesday.
During a meeting to discuss preparations for the competition, "we also spoke about the current situation in Iran," the head of the world football governing body, wrote on Instagram.
"During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States," he wrote.
Authorities confirm that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) a short while ago, resulting in minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national. Air traffic is operating as normal.
Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is "safe and sound" despite reports of an injury during the war with Israel and the United States, the son of the Iranian president said
Gold prices in Dubai edged lower on Wednesday morning after a series of sharp moves earlier in the month. (Check latest UAE gold prices , alongside prices in , , , , , and .)
The price of 24-karat gold stood at Dh627.25 per gram, slightly lower than Dh628 on Tuesday. The 22-karat variant slipped to Dh580.75 from Dh581.50 a day earlier.
While the decline is marginal, recent price movements show how quickly bullion has been reacting to developments in global energy markets and the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
The Ministry of Interior said that the security threat has been eliminated, and the situation has returned to normal and calls on everyone to abide by the instructions issued by the relevant authorities.
The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced the interception and destruction of four drones.
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence Major General Turki Al-Maliki as saying that four drones were intercepted and destroyed in Eastern Region.
Several blasts rang out across the Qatari capital Doha on Wednesday, AFP correspondents said, as Iran's retaliatory strikes on the Gulf entered a twelfth day.
"The security threat level is high," the interior ministry posted on X, urging "everyone to adhere to staying at home, not going out, and staying away from windows and open areas to preserve public safety".
An Israeli strike hit an apartment in central Beirut on Wednesday, state media reported, the second targeting the heart of the Lebanese capital since the start of the latest war with Iran-backed Hezbollah.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said that "the enemy targeted an apartment in the Aisha Bakkar area" in central Beirut.
The Official Spokesman for the National Guard confirmed that eight drones were intercepted and downed within areas secured by the duty force, Kuna reported.
The move is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security, safeguard vital sites, and respond to potential threats.
The Qatar Ministry of Interior (MOI) has warned residents to stay away from shrapnel and avoid touching it, highlighting the dangers that can arise from handling fragments after accidents or explosions. The ministry noted that shrapnel is often irregular and sharp, which can cause deep wounds or bleeding if moved or touched.
Iran's top police officer warned protesters who support the positions of the country's enemies that they would be treated as such by authorities, according to footage posted by state broadcaster IRIB late on Tuesday.
"If anyone comes forward in line with the wishes of the enemy, we will no longer see them as merely a protester, we will see them as an enemy. And we will do to them what we do to an enemy. We will deal with them in the same way we deal with enemies," said national police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan in comments aired by IRIB.
"All our forces are also ready, with their hands on the trigger, prepared to defend their revolution."
The Air India group, including Air India Express, has announced a phased increase in fuel surcharges on domestic and international flights, starting March 12, 2026, due to rising jet fuel prices driven by geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs, which make up nearly 40% of airline operating expenses, have surged since early March, amplified in India by high Excise Duty and VAT in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai.
Qatar Airways has announced it will operate 29 flights to and from Doha on Thursday, following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.
“Temporary operating corridors allow select flights in the coming days to support passengers affected by regional disruptions,” the airline said in a post on X late Tuesday.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday that at least two missiles targeted a United States base in Kuwait, according to Iranian news agencies Fars and Mehr.
"The American base in Arifjan was... hit by firing 2 missiles by the IRGC Ground Force missile unit," the Guards said, Fars and Mehr reported, referring to Camp Arifjan located south of Kuwait City.
Kuwaiti authorities have not yet commented on the reports.
The US military forces have eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Central Command.
The command in charge of the US military's Middle East operations announced late on Tuesday that it had targeted Iranian vessels suspected of mining the vital Strait of Hormuz, issuing stark warnings of further escalation if Tehran continues its aggressive actions.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence reported multiple interceptions over the past few hours, successfully destroying a series of drones and ballistic missiles
Two drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Empty Quarter, heading toward the Shaybah field.
Two drones were destroyed in the Eastern Region.
Five drones were intercepted east of Al Kharj Governorate.
Two drones were intercepted in Hafar Al Batin.
Six ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base were destroyed.
A ballistic missile targeting the Eastern Region was intercepted.
The Ministry continues to monitor and respond to aerial threats
Israel’s military said Wednesday that it detected missiles heading towards the country from Iran and had activated air defences, as it pressed a “wave” of strikes against Iran and Lebanon.
“A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the military said on its official Telegram account.
Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency services reported no immediate injuries following the missile fire, but said its teams were treating “a small number of people who were injured on their way to protected areas”.
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior has urged residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe location. “The siren has been sounded,” it said in a post on X.
Iran says carries out strikes on US, Israeli targets Iran has launched new strikes on Israeli and American targets in the Middle East, state broadcaster IRIB said on Wednesday.
The barrage was “the most intense and heaviest since the start of the war”, lasting three hours and targeting Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa, the broadcaster said, citing a statement from Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.
The broadcaster said the missile salvo targeted “numerous US targets in Erbil” in Iraqi Kurdistan and the US Fifth Fleet naval base in Bahrain.
UAE authorities are responding to missile threats, according to the Ministry of Interior. Citizens and residents are being urged to remain in safe places and not to leave until instructions are issued by competent authorities.
The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority also sent out an alert stating: “Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates.”
Spokesperson of the Saudi Ministry of Defense Major General Turki Al-Maliki stated that six ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base were intercepted and destroyed, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Oil prices plummeted sharply early on Wednesday (March 11, 2026), reflecting developments in the Middle East.
Prices crashed amid reports that the US is considering to seize control of the geopolitically sensitive Hormuz Strait, and restore the passage of oil tankers.
As of 8.35am Tokyo, Wednesday (11.35PM GMT, Tuesday) West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell to $86.55 per barrel, down $8.22 or 8.67%. Brent crude dropped to $89.80, a decline of $9.16 or 9.26%, while Murban crude settled at $102.20, down $8.02 or 7.28%.
The man succumbed to his wounds early Wednesday, two days after the strike on his team while they were rescuing people following an earlier attack, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.
It is the first time a Red Cross worker has been killed since the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel erupted March 2.
The Health Ministry and the Lebanese Red Cross have condemned repeated strikes on medical and rescue teams. Another, separate strike Monday wounded one member of a team.
Global oil markets are now closely watching Iran’s Kharg Island, a key export hub whose disruption could quickly drive crude prices higher by tightening global supply. The small island in the Arabian Gulf handles around 90% of Iranian crude exports, and is one of the most strategically important oil terminals in the global energy system. Iran exports roughly 1.5 million barrels per day through the facility — larger than the total output of many OPEC members. Any disruption to the terminal could remove significant supply from international markets and amplify volatility in oil prices.
Jamal Al Musharakh, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva has strongly condemned the Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting the UAE and countries across the region, stressing that such actions constitute a clear violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.
The UAE is actively engaging with the UN, humanitarian agencies, and international organisations to brief partners on the evolving situation and its implications for regional stability and humanitarian operations. Al Musharakh briefed journalists in Geneva with the Accredited Correspondents at the United Nations (ACANU) on Iran's unprovoked aggression against the UAE and neighbouring countries.
