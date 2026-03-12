GOLD/FOREX
Kuwait dealt with 7 drones in last 24 hours

Kuwait's air defence systems tackle drone incursions amidst regional military escalation

This aerial photograph shows skyscrapers enveloped in early morning fog in Kuwait City on November 9, 2025.
AFP

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Defence of Kuwait announced on Wednesday that Kuwait's air defence systems have successfully detected and engaged a total of seven drones in the last 24 hours amidst the current regional military escalation, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

In the media briefing conducted by the Government Communication Centre, Ministry of Defence Spokesman Col. Saud Al-Atwan confirmed that the Kuwaiti Armed Forces effectively intercepted the hostile targets within the designated operational zones, with no injuries reported.

He pointed out that another drone fell down out of the danger zone, adding that Kuwait National Guard also succeeded in downing eight more drones south of the country, while the specialised bomb squad team dealt with 172 reports so far.

