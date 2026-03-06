Armed forces detect 212 missiles, 394 drones since start of attacks
The Kuwait Ministry of Defense reported that since the start of operations targeting Kuwaiti airspace, 212 ballistic missiles and 394 drones have been detected and intercepted by the armed forces.
Colonel Saud Al Atwan, spokesperson for the ministry, said the attacks involved missiles and armed drones aimed at civilian facilities, infrastructure, vital installations, and residential areas.
The assaults have resulted in the death of two armed forces personnel and a child, with 67 personnel injured. All injured have received medical care and are in stable condition, with two cases under ongoing observation.
Colonel Al Atwan confirmed that the Kuwaiti Armed Forces remain at the highest state of readiness, monitoring developments continuously and coordinating with military, security authorities, and state institutions.
The integrated national system is aimed at protecting the country’s security and the safety of citizens and residents.