Every Kuwaiti now required to register for national service within six months of turning 18

Kuwait tightens national service law, linking military duty to jobs and licences
Kuwait has brought into force a new compulsory national service law requiring every male citizen to report for military service within 180 days of turning 18, in a move aimed at strengthening defence readiness and closing gaps in previous legislation.
The amended law entered into effect last Sunday after its publication in the official gazette, Kuwait Al Youm. It introduces stricter enforcement measures and penalties for those who fail to comply, while linking completion of military service to employment and professional licensing.
Under the new provisions, all Kuwaitis who reach the age of 18 must present themselves to the competent military authority within six months or face legal consequences.
The law also makes proof of military service, exemption or deferment a requirement for employment in both the public and private sectors, as well as for obtaining licences to practise certain professions. Priority in recruitment will be given to those who have completed their service.
Officials said the changes aim to ensure a closer alignment between national duty and professional eligibility, while maintaining safeguards that prevent discrimination against individuals currently serving or called up, provided they hold official certification allowing them to take up employment.
The legislation identifies several categories exempt from service, including those born before January 1, 2012, as well as other groups determined by the Council of Ministers in line with the public interest.
Students enrolled in military academies or institutions, personnel serving in the armed forces, police, National Guard or fire services for at least five years, and firefighters working in Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries are also excluded.
Individuals who complete a minimum of five years in such roles will not be required to perform additional national service.
According to the explanatory memorandum accompanying the decree, the amendments address shortcomings revealed during the implementation of the 2015 national service law.
The changes are designed to strengthen the country’s defence system, enhance human readiness and strike a balance between national security priorities and social and legislative fairness.
The updated law also introduces a graduated system of administrative penalties for those who delay registration or enlistment without a valid excuse. The framework allows for mitigation in cases of voluntary compliance or demonstrated good conduct, combining deterrence with incentives.
Those who complete active service will be transferred to the reserve force, with an annual training period of 30 days for up to 10 years or until the age of 45, whichever comes first. Employers in both the public and private sectors will be required to retain the jobs, salaries and benefits of individuals called up for service, without duplication of payments.
The legislation further imposes tougher criminal penalties, including fines and imprisonment, for those who evade service, particularly during general mobilisation, war or emergency rule.
In certain cases, service may be extended beyond the age of 35 if the individual has outstanding obligations or disciplinary measures.
Kuwaiti authorities said the reforms are part of onging efforts to modernise the national service system and reinforce the country’s preparedness amid evolving regional and global security challenges.