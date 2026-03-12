Firefighters quickly rushed to the scene, evacuated residents, brought fire under control
A drone attack on an apartment building in the Mangaf area, south Kuwait, injured two people and caused a minor fire on Thursday morning.
Firefighters quickly rushed to the scene, evacuated residents, and brought the fire under control, Spokesman of the Kuwait Fire Force Brig Mohammad Al Gharib told KUNA.
Kuwaiti air defenses intercepted several hostile drones that breached northern airspace, according to Ministry spokesman.
The Ministry of Defense confirmed that in the last 24 hours, Kuwait’s air defense systems successfully detected and engaged seven hostile drones, with no injuries reported. Another drone fell outside populated areas, and the Kuwait National Guard downed eight additional drones in the south.
Specialised bomb squad teams have handled 172 reports related to these incidents so far.
Col. Al Atwan commended the dedication of Kuwaiti military, security personnel, and state institutions, highlighting their role in maintaining the country’s security and stability. He emphasised the unity of national efforts under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah and the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah.