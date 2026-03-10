GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi's Ruwais complex facility after drone attack

No injuries have been reported

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi skyline
Abu Dhabi skyline
AFP

Authorities in Abu Dhabi are dealing with a fire that broke out in one of the facilities within the Ruwais Industrial Complex, resulting from a drone attack, with no injuries recorded so far.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

The authorities have urged the public to obtain information from official sources only, and to avoid circulating rumors or unverified information.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The skyline of Doha, Qatar.

Explosions heard in Doha following missile interception

2m read
Watch: UAE air defences intercept Iranian drones

Watch: UAE air defences intercept Iranian drones

1m read
UAE says it's acting in self-defence after Iran attacks

UAE says it's acting in self-defence after Iran attacks

1m read
Drone attack sparks fire at Abu Dhabi fuel site

Drone attack sparks fire at Abu Dhabi fuel site

1m read