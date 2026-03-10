UAE responds to Iranian missiles and drones, residents receive emergency alerts

Remain in a safe location until the threat is resolved

Follow official channels for real-time warnings, updates, and instructions

Avoid spreading unverified information that could cause panic

Authorities emphasise that your safety begins with your responsibility. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure the protection of civilians, critical infrastructure, and essential services.

What residents should do during emergency alerts

Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately.

Motorists stay on the move: Continue driving safely to your destination. Only seek shelter upon arrival; do not stop vehicles on the road.

Seek secure locations: Residents should go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.

Use emergency hotline responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.