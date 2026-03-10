UAE responds to Iranian missiles and drones, residents receive emergency alerts

Authorities have stressed the importance of staying in safe locations
The Ministry of Interior has warned of a potential missile threat. Residents are urged to move to the nearest secure building, stay away from windows, doors, and open areas, and await official instructions.
In an SMS safety alert, residents were warned of a potential missile threat and urged to move to the nearest secure building, avoid windows, doors, and open areas, and follow official instructions.
On Monday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced that the National Early Warning System alert sounds will be changed.
9:00 am – 10:30 pm: High tone signals alert; standard tone marks end
10:30 pm – 9:00 am: Standard tone used for both alert and end
The system has recently been used to inform the public of defence operations across the country, in response to Iranian aggression amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.
Remain in a safe location until the threat is resolved
Follow official channels for real-time warnings, updates, and instructions
Avoid spreading unverified information that could cause panic
Authorities emphasise that your safety begins with your responsibility. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure the protection of civilians, critical infrastructure, and essential services.
What residents should do during emergency alerts
Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately.
Motorists stay on the move: Continue driving safely to your destination. Only seek shelter upon arrival; do not stop vehicles on the road.
Seek secure locations: Residents should go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.
Use emergency hotline responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.
Avoid spreading rumours: Do not share unverified information online; rely on official channels for updates