UAE residents get emergency alert over missile threat

Residents urged to seek nearest secure building, away from windows and doors
The Ministry of Interior has warned of a potential missile threat. Residents are urged to move to the nearest secure building, stay away from windows, doors, and open areas, and await official instructions.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed that UAE air defence systems are actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. The sounds reported across various areas were caused by intercepting ballistic missiles, drones, and loitering munitions—not direct strikes on populated areas.
Authorities have stressed the importance of staying in safe locations, following official channels for real-time updates, and remaining vigilant as the situation develops.