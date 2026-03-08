UAE issues alert in Abu Dhabi as it conducts defence ops

Stay safe, urge authorities in the UAE.
The Ministry of Interior alerted residents and visitors in Abu Dhabi of an incoming threat that was being dealt with by the proficient authorities of the UAE.
It tweeted on X: "Air defenses are now dealing with a missile threat. Please stay in a safe place and follow the warnings and updates on official websites."
The Ministry of Defence has also put out a statement assuring people that the sounds being heard are not the explosion of a bomb but in fact, signs of a successful interception.
