UAE activates air defences amid missile and drone threats from Iran

Authorities urge public to follow safety instructions during response
Abu Dhabi: The UAE's air defence systems are responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday, as loud sounds were reported in several parts of the country.
In a statement, the ministry said the noises heard across different areas were the result of air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones targeting the UAE.
Authorities urged members of the public to follow safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities, as defence systems continued to address the threats.
