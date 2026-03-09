GOLD/FOREX
Your safety alert will sound a bit different, says UAE's NCEMA

The system will remain fully operational, it adds

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Your safety alert will sound a bit different, says UAE's NCEMA
Unsplash

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced on March 9 that the National Early Warning System Sound alerts will be changed.

However,  the system will remain fully operational to ensure public security.

It said on X, formerly Twitter, that from 9am to 10.30pm, the current high tone for alert and standard text message tone for the end of the alert would be used.

And between 10.30pm and 9am, the standard message tone for both alert and end of alert will be employed.

The system has recently been used to alert the public to defence ops across the country- a response to Iranian aggression during the ongoing Middle East war.

