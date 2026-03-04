GOLD/FOREX
Emergencies

UAE urges residents to follow safety rules during alerts

NCEMA cautions against filming sirens, urges immediate shelter

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Residents told to seek shelter and await official all-clear.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has called on the public to strictly adhere to safety guidelines when warning sirens are issued, stressing that the alerts are activated solely to protect lives.

Authorities noted that some individuals have been leaving their homes or stopping their vehicles to film or photograph the situation after hearing warning messages. NCEMA emphasised that such behaviour puts lives at risk and undermines public safety efforts.

“The warning is issued for your safety,” the authority said, urging residents to move immediately to a safe location and remain there until an official all-clear announcement confirms that the danger has passed.

Motorists who receive alerts while driving are advised to continue to their intended destination and, upon arrival, proceed directly to the nearest safe shelter.

NCEMA warned that failure to comply with these instructions may result in legal accountability.

The authority urged the public to cooperate fully with safety directives to ensure their own protection and the wellbeing of the wider community.

