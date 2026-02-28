GOLD/FOREX
UAE issues emergency alert to residents

Ministry of Interior issues alert with measures to take amid potential missile threat

Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
Screengrab of the emergency alert received by UAE residents.
Abu Dhabi: The UAE issued an emergency alert after midnight to residents detailing measures to take during the current situation with potential missile threats.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued the alert asking residents to seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building, and to steer away from windows, doors, and open areas.

Several residents reported receiving the alert accompanied by a loud alarm. Residents reported receiving the alert in English and Arabic.

The Ministry of Interior urged residents to await further instructions.

Stay calm, says NCEMA

National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said these alert messages are issued in line with proactive measures and form part of the national early warning system, which is designed to elevate preparedness and support preventive efforts.

"We recognise that alerts of this nature may cause concern. We encourage the public to stay calm and cooperate with the instructions issued by the relevant authorities. The safety and well-being of the community is our highest priority," the authority added.

