UAE intercepts new wave of missiles amid US, Israel strikes on Iran

Debris from the intercepted missiles fell in various areas of Abu Dhabi

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, February 28, 2026.
People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, February 28, 2026.
AP

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Defence announced that the UAE’s air defences had successfully intercepted a new wave of Iranian missiles launched towards the country, dealing with them with high efficiency and without any damage.

The ministry said it remains fully prepared and ready to address any threats and is taking all necessary measures to firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security and stability, stressing that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors is a top priority that cannot be compromised.

It added that debris from the intercepted missiles fell in various areas of Abu Dhabi, including Saadiyat Island, Khalifa City, Bani Yas, Mohammed bin Zayed City and Al Falah, confirming that no injuries were reported in the mentioned locations.

The ministry said the targeting constitutes a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law, adding that it reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to protect its territory and citizens, in a manner that ensures the preservation of its sovereignty, security and stability.

It also urged the public to rely on official sources in the country for information and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports.

