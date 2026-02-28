GOLD/FOREX
Dubai's Emirates, flydubai temporarily suspend operations amid attacks

Dubai carrier halts flights as Gulf airspace closures disrupt travel

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Dubai’s flagship airline, Emirates, has suspended all its operations to and from Dubai.
Dubai: Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates has temporarily suspended operations to and from Dubai due to multiple regional airspace closures, the airline said on Saturday, as escalating tensions continue to disrupt aviation across the Middle East.

Earlier today, flydubai also confirmed it is halting all operations on February 28.

The suspension follows earlier flight cancellations and rerouting across the Gulf after several countries shut or restricted their airspace in response to regional hostilities.

Emirates said it was actively monitoring developments and engaging with relevant authorities. The airline urged customers to check its travel updates and flight status pages before heading to the airport.

“We apologise to customers affected by disruptions for any inconvenience caused, and we are assisting them with rebooking, refunds, or alternative travel arrangements,” the carrier said in a statement.

Emirates added that the safety and security of its passengers and crew remain its highest priority.

Airlines across the region have been adjusting schedules in real time, suspending services and diverting aircraft as governments assess security risks and coordinate with aviation regulators.

This is a rapidly evolving situation. Please refresh for updates.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation.
Related Topics:
Emirates airlineIran Israel conflict

