Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, commented, “The new interline agreement marks an important step in enhancing connectivity and delivering greater convenience for our customers. By partnering with Cyprus Airways, we offer a more seamless travel experience, access to new destinations and the confidence to travel across a broader network with greater ease. Partnerships like these are essential to ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of customers and create more free flows of trade and tourism across the markets we serve.”