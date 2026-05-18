UAE launches ‘Year of Family’ passport stamp for travellers

Special immigration stamp introduced at UAE entry points
The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has introduced a special “Year of Family” passport stamp at selected entry points to mark the International Day of Families.
Launched on May 15 by the ICP’s General Directorate of Ports, the commemorative stamp highlights the UAE’s “Year of Family 2026” initiative, aimed at strengthening family bonds and promoting social values.
The custom stamp is being placed on arriving passengers’ passports at airports, land borders and seaports across the country.
The authority said the commemorative stamp transforms a routine immigration procedure into a welcoming gesture that reflects the UAE’s values of hospitality, unity and social solidarity.