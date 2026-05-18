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UAE launches ‘Year of Family’ passport stamp for travellers

Special immigration stamp introduced at UAE entry points

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
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The custom stamp is being placed on arriving passengers’ passports at airports, land borders and seaports across the country.
The custom stamp is being placed on arriving passengers’ passports at airports, land borders and seaports across the country.
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The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has introduced a special “Year of Family” passport stamp at selected entry points to mark the International Day of Families.

Launched on May 15 by the ICP’s General Directorate of Ports, the commemorative stamp highlights the UAE’s “Year of Family 2026” initiative, aimed at strengthening family bonds and promoting social values.

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The custom stamp is being placed on arriving passengers’ passports at airports, land borders and seaports across the country.

The authority said the commemorative stamp transforms a routine immigration procedure into a welcoming gesture that reflects the UAE’s values of hospitality, unity and social solidarity.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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