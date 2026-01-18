Abu Dhabi lights up iconic landmarks to mark Year of the Family

Celebrating togetherness with stunning light displays across the city
Abu Dhabi’s most prominent landmarks were illuminated on Sunday evening to mark the official launch of the Year of the Family, a national initiative that celebrates the values of family cohesion and social solidarity that define Emirati society.
The visual tributes coincided with the official launch of the Year of the Family 2026 under the theme “Growing in Unity,” reaffirming a nationwide commitment to strengthening family bonds, supporting personal growth, and laying the foundations for confident and capable future generations.
The symbolic lighting displays were designed to underscore the central role of the family as the cornerstone of a strong and resilient community, while highlighting the importance of shared responsibility, compassion, and intergenerational connection.
The citywide illuminations reflect the UAE’s dedication to nurturing these core social values and embedding them in the hearts of present and future generations. By transforming iconic landmarks into beacons of unity, the initiative seeks to inspire reflection on the role of families in shaping identity, stability, and long-term social wellbeing.
The Year of the Family forms part of the UAE Year Of initiative, a national storytelling platform that encourages collective action among all who call the country home and aligns with the nation’s annual priorities.
