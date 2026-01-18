GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi lights up iconic landmarks to mark Year of the Family

Celebrating togetherness with stunning light displays across the city

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Landmarks across capital illuminate to honour family bonds, shared social values, and social cohesion
Landmarks across capital illuminate to honour family bonds, shared social values, and social cohesion
Screengrab

Abu Dhabi’s most prominent landmarks were illuminated on Sunday evening to mark the official launch of the Year of the Family, a national initiative that celebrates the values of family cohesion and social solidarity that define Emirati society.

The visual tributes coincided with the official launch of the Year of the Family 2026 under the theme “Growing in Unity,” reaffirming a nationwide commitment to strengthening family bonds, supporting personal growth, and laying the foundations for confident and capable future generations.

The symbolic lighting displays were designed to underscore the central role of the family as the cornerstone of a strong and resilient community, while highlighting the importance of shared responsibility, compassion, and intergenerational connection.

The citywide illuminations reflect the UAE’s dedication to nurturing these core social values and embedding them in the hearts of present and future generations. By transforming iconic landmarks into beacons of unity, the initiative seeks to inspire reflection on the role of families in shaping identity, stability, and long-term social wellbeing.

The Year of the Family forms part of the UAE Year Of initiative, a national storytelling platform that encourages collective action among all who call the country home and aligns with the nation’s annual priorities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The events of January 17 constituted a true test of the UAE’s resolve, its geopolitical weight in the region, and its international standing.

Four years on, January 17 stands as test the UAE passed

4m read
From competitions to auctions, the Al Wathba Date Festival preserves culture and supports local farmers.

Al Wathba Date Festival offers Dh2 million in prizes

2m read
He argued that the insults posted on social media caused him reputational harm and financial loss, including expenses incurred in travelling to the UAE to appoint legal representation.

Dh20,000 fine for social media insult in Abu Dhabi

2m read
Powerful cars charge up towering dunes, testing drivers’ skill, acceleration and precision in a dramatic desert showdown.

Liwa Festival 2026 blends sport and heritage

3m read