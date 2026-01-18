GOLD/FOREX
‘Year of Family’ marks UAE’s push for social development

President Sheikh Mohamed pledges continued investment in family and community development

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has stressed the UAE’s commitment to social development, saying the country will continue investing in policies and initiatives that deliver lasting progress for everyone who lives in the nation.

In a message posted on X to mark the launch of the ‘Year of Family’, the UAE President said: “With the launch of the ‘Year of Family’ in the UAE, we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to strengthening family bonds and shared values while advancing social cohesion as a source of national growth.”

He added: “Working in partnership with families and the broader community, the UAE is determined to continue investing in efforts to achieve lasting progress and development for all those who call the UAE home.”

The ‘Year of Family’, announced by Sheikh Mohamed last year, aims to raise awareness among citizens and residents across the UAE about the importance of maintaining strong, cohesive family ties, which are the fundamental building blocks of a resilient and prosperous society.

It also seeks to promote the deeply rooted values of unity, empathy and cooperation that characterise Emirati society, ensuring these values are passed on to future generations.

