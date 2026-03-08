UAE leaders pay tribute to Sheikh Zayed on Zayed Humanitarian Day

Leaders highlight the Founding Father’s enduring values of kindness and solidarity
Dubai: UAE leaders paid tribute to the enduring humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the nation’s Founding Father, on Zayed Humanitarian Day, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan, highlighting the values of compassion and generosity that continue to shape the nation’s identity.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “On Zayed Humanitarian Day, we reflect on the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose values of compassion, resilience, care for people and guide our nation, especially in challenging times.” “His vision reminds us that humanity and solidarity will always prevail,” the President said on his X account.
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said:” On Zayed Humanitarian Day, we reaffirm our pledge and commitment to continue the UAE’s path of humanitarian giving.”
“Our determination and resolve are renewed to ensure that humanitarian work remains a central pillar of our journey, priorities and goals,” Sheikh Mohammad wrote on X.
“May God have mercy on Zayed, the man of goodness, bless his resting place and grant him the highest place in Paradise,” His Highness said.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, said: “Zayed Humanitarian Day, we honour the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a man who made compassion his guiding principle and generosity his mission. His spirit lives on in the hearts of all Emiratis and in every hand that reaches out in kindness to those in need.
“True to his vision, the UAE remains a beacon of goodness and humanitarian giving,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on his X account.