UAE leaders pay tribute to Sheikh Zayed on Zayed Humanitarian Day

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, said: “Zayed Humanitarian Day, we honour the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a man who made compassion his guiding principle and generosity his mission. His spirit lives on in the hearts of all Emiratis and in every hand that reaches out in kindness to those in need.