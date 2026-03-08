UAE President visits Ministry of Defence

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews armed forces readiness
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the Ministry of Defence as part of his continued follow-up on the current situation.
Sheikh Mohamed’s visit aimed to review the latest developments related to defence and military affairs, as well as the efforts being undertaken to strengthen operational readiness and preparedness to address various challenges.
During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the readiness of the UAE Armed Forces and their capabilities in responding to different emergency scenarios amid the ongoing military escalation and its serious implications for security and stability in the region.
The President was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs Families Affairs; Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Military Affairs Adviser to the President; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology; and a number of senior officers from the Ministry of Defence.