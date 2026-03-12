GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences to the Sultan of Oman on the passing of Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said

Message expresses sympathy to Sultan Haitham and Omani People

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences to the Sultan of Oman on the passing of Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said
X

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has offered condolences to the Sultanate of Oman following the death of Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said.

In a post on his official account on X, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his sincere condolences sympathy to the Omani people and to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. He said the late Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud had represented Oman with distinction through many years of political and government service.

“My sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the brotherly Omani people and to my brother, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, on the passing of Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, may God bless his soul, who represented the Sultanate with distinction through many years of political and government service. May God have mercy on him and grant him a place in His spacious Paradise,” the Vice President wrote.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

