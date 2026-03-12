Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences to the Sultan of Oman on the passing of Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said

Message expresses sympathy to Sultan Haitham and Omani People
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has offered condolences to the Sultanate of Oman following the death of Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said.
In a post on his official account on X, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his sincere condolences sympathy to the Omani people and to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. He said the late Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud had represented Oman with distinction through many years of political and government service.
“My sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the brotherly Omani people and to my brother, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, on the passing of Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, may God bless his soul, who represented the Sultanate with distinction through many years of political and government service. May God have mercy on him and grant him a place in His spacious Paradise,” the Vice President wrote.