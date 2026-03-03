UAE and Oman coordinate on stability as Israel-US-Iran conflict intensifies
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, held a telephone call with Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs of Oman, as regional tensions continue to escalate.
During the call, the two sides exchanged perspectives on the fast-evolving situation in the region and discussed key security developments.
Both leaders stressed the importance of sustained engagement and close coordination to safeguard stability and prevent further escalation.
The discussion comes amid heightened security concerns across the Gulf following a sharp escalation over the past three days between Israel, the United States and Iran.
Coordinated US-Israel airstrikes on Iranian targets have triggered waves of Iranian missile and drone retaliation across multiple countries, reverberating throughout the region.
Sheikh Hamdan has also held similar calls in recent days with Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah, Minister of Defence of Kuwait, and Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs of Qatar.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
In both conversations, the leaders reviewed the latest developments and affirmed the importance of continued cooperation and enhanced coordination to support regional security and protect mutual interests.
Ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial systems have been intercepted over Gulf airspace, with debris from some attacks causing limited collateral damage in parts of the region. Gulf states including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have condemned the attacks and reiterated their commitment to defending national sovereignty and ensuring stability.