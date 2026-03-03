Oman's Duqm port targeted by drones with no injuries reported

Oman said it was taking all necessary measures to deal with the incident
Dubai: Drones have struck fuel storage facilities at Duqm Commercial Port in Oman, according to a security source cited by the Oman News Agency (ONA).
The agency said a number of drones targeted the fuel tanks at the port, with one drone hitting a tank directly. The resulting damage was quickly contained, and no injuries were reported.
The Sultanate of Oman condemned the targeting and said it was taking all necessary measures to deal with the incident.
The attack follows an earlier strike on the same port. On Sunday, two drones targeted Duqm, marking the first such attack on Oman since Iran began its retaliatory campaign across the Gulf.
One drone struck a mobile accommodation unit housing foreign workers, injuring one worker, while debris from another fell near fuel tanks without causing further casualties or material damage.
The escalation comes amid a broader wave of retaliatory strikes between Iran, Israel and the United States. The US embassy in Muscat previously instructed its staff and American citizens to shelter in place, citin” outside the capital, though Omani authorities did not elaborate on the nature of the threat.
Oman has long positioned itself as a neutral interlocutor in the region, repeatedly mediating indirect nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Until the recent incidents, it had largely been spared the direct spillover of hostilities affecting other Gulf states.
Duqm, located on Oman’s southeastern coast along the Arabian Sea, is a key commercial and industrial hub and hosts major energy and logistics infrastructure.
Further updates are expected as more information becomes available.