Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi said authorities responded on Tuesday to a fire at a fuel tank terminal in the Musaffah area after it was targeted by a drone.
In a statement carried by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, authorities said the situation was quickly contained, with emergency teams deployed immediately to secure the site and prevent the spread of the fire.
No injuries were reported and operations were not affected, the statement added.
Authorities also urged the public to avoid circulating rumours and to rely only on official sources for information.
