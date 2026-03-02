GOLD/FOREX
Trump says US 'substantially ahead' of timeline in Iran

US prepared for prolonged Iran conflict, he adds

AFP
US President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump said Monday that the US attack on Iran is meeting its goals ahead of schedule but also warned the war could go "far longer" than his initial estimates of about a month.

"We're already substantially ahead of our time projections," Trump said at the White House, adding: "From the beginning we projected four to five weeks, but we have capability to go far longer than that. We'll do it."

