Trump: War on Iran could last four weeks

Iranian security official Ali Larijani says will not negotiate with US
Palm Beach: US President Donald Trump said Sunday he envisages a four-week military operation against Iran, where American and Israeli strikes have killed the country’s supreme leader and crippled its defence capabilities.
“It’s always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so,” he told British newspaper the Daily Mail, the latest of several interviews with media outlets Sunday.
“As strong as it is, it’s a big country, it’ll take four weeks - or less,” Trump said.
As the American and Israeli airstrikes kept hitting the country, top Iranian security official Ali Larijani said on X: “We will not negotiate with the United States.”
Trump, who a day earlier had encouraged Iranians to “take over” their government, signalled Sunday that he was open to dialogue with Iran’s new leadership.
Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister suggested earlier that military units were acting independently from any central government control after being pressed about attacks on Gulf nations that have served as intermediaries for Tehran in the past.
More than 200 people have been killed since the start of the strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior leaders, Iranian leaders have said.