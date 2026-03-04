Trump dismisses Iran World Cup concerns

American President Donald Trump brushed off questions about whether Iran will take part in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying he “really doesn’t care” about their participation amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

The tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada this summer, has Iran set to begin their Group G campaign in June with a match in Los Angeles against New Zealand.

However, Mehdi Taj, president of the Iran Football Federation has publicly expressed serious doubt about whether the team will actually compete, saying in recent comments that, given the escalation of conflict and recent military strikes, it’s “unlikely” they can look forward to the World Cup with optimism.

"What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope," Taj told sports portal Varzesh3 Sunday.

"The US regime has attacked our homeland, and this is an incident that will not go unanswered."

Trump had earlier indicated that players, team officials, and their families would be granted exemptions from the U.S. travel ban to attend the tournament. However, with tensions and attacks escalating in the Middle East, those exemptions could be reconsidered as the event approaches.

Additionally, there’s a possibility that the two teams could meet in a World Cup knockout round if both finish second in their respective groups, a match that would be held in Dallas.

While the future of the Iranian men’s team at the World Cup remains uncertain, the Iranian women’s team made a bold statement on Monday during the opening match of the Women’s Asian Cup. The players refused to sing along when their national anthem was played over the speakers at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Standing in their usual formation before facing South Korea, the Iranian women remained stoic, looking straight ahead and barely moving as the anthem played, while some members of the crowd jeered. After South Korea’s 3‑0 victory, however, the spectators responded with applause, acknowledging the players’ performance and the moment.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.