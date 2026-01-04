The trophy was delivered to King Khalid International Airport via a private aircraft, where it was unveiled on the tarmac by Italian World Cup winner Alessandro Del Piero. The Riyadh stop serves as the first of 75 scheduled appearances across 30 countries, an initiative organised by FIFA in partnership with Coca-Cola.

Dubai: The FIFA World Cup trophy arrived in the Saudi capital on Saturday, marking the start of a 150-day global tour ahead of the 2026 tournament in North America.

Former Saudi national team players Majed Abdullah and Fuad Anwar joined Del Piero and officials from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to receive the solid gold prize. The event signals the start of the lead-up to the expanded 2026 finals, which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada from 11 June to 19 July.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be the largest in the competition's history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches. The trophy is now expected to depart Riyadh for the next leg of its international itinerary, though the specific route remains subject to FIFA’s phased announcement schedule.

The day concluded with a public unveiling at a major shopping mall in Riyadh, drawing hundreds of fans and regional media. According to organisers, the sixth edition of the trophy tour aims to visit every FIFA member association that has qualified for the upcoming tournament, alongside several other stops, over the coming months.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

