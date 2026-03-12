Iranian sports minister: "Under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup”

Iran were set to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Iran’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali insists the country will not compete in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
The country’s place in the tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, had been thrown into doubt following attacks on the country by the US and Israel that began on Saturday February 28.
Iran’s first game in the World Cup is scheduled to be against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, but following Donyamali’s shock statement this now seems unlikely to take place, along with their other group games against Belgium and Egypt.
“Considering that this corrupt regime [the US] has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup,” Donyamali told state television.
“Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist.
“Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed thousands of our people. Therefore, we definitely have no possibility of participating in this way."
The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19, and will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.
Iran national football team qualified for the World Cup through the Asian Football Confederation qualifiers, securing their place after a 2–2 draw with Uzbekistan in March 2025, with both goals scored by Mehdi Taremi. The result guaranteed Iran a top-two finish in their qualifying group and confirmed their spot at the tournament.
The 2026 tournament was set to mark Iran’s seventh appearance at the World Cup and their fourth in a row, having previously played in 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022.
All three of Iran’s group-stage matches are scheduled to be played in the US, with games set to take place in Los Angeles and Seattle.
Donyamali's comments came after US President Donald Trump said that he “really doesn’t care” about Iran’s participation at the World Cup amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the two countries.
According to Article 6.7 of FIFA’s World Cup regulations: “If any Participating Member Association withdraws and/or is excluded from the FIFA World Cup 26, FIFA shall decide on the matter at its sole discretion and take whatever action is deemed necessary."