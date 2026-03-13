GOLD/FOREX
Donald Trump says its "not appropriate" for Iran to compete at the World Cup

The US President previously dismissed Iran World Cup concerns

Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
President Donald Trump looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
United States President Donald Trump has voiced his concerns on Iran competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This comes Iran’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali said “under no circumstances” can the country compete at this summer’s tournament.

"The Iran national soccer team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday.

Iran qualified for their seventh World Cup after topping their group in the final round of Asian qualifying, securing a fourth consecutive appearance at the tournament.

The tournament will be held across the US, Canada and Mexico, but Iran have been drawn into Group G, amongst Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand where all three group-stage matches are currently planned to take place in the US, with two games in Los Angeles and another in Seattle.

However, their participation is now uncertain because of the escalating political and military tensions between Iran and the US, with officials in Iran suggesting the team will not take part if the situation does not improve before the tournament begins.

Earlier this week, Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, said that Trump had assured him that Iran would still be allowed to take part in this summer’s World Cup.

But on Tuesday Donyamali told state television: “Considering that this corrupt regime [the US] has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup.”

“Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed thousands of our people. Therefore, we definitely have no possibility of participating in this way."

Robert Ilsley
Robert Ilsley Sports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
football Donald Trump FIFA World Cup Iran

