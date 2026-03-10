Australia grants asylum to 5 Iranian women’s team players who fled while visiting for Asian Cup

Five footballers reportedly seek police protection after being labelled ‘traitors’
Australia has granted asylum to five members of the Iranian women’s national football team.
The five had earlier fled the squad during the ongoing AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia after being accused of “treason” amid rising political tensions in their home country.
On Tuesday (March 10, 2026), Australia announced that the country granted asylum to the five team members who were visiting the country for a tournament when the war began, a government minister said Tuesday.
The announcement, reported by AP, followed days of urging by Iranian groups in Australia and by US President Donald Trump for the Australian government to help the women, who had not spoken publicly about a wish to claim asylum.
The team drew widespread speculation and news coverage in Australia when players didn’t sing the Iranian anthem before their first match.
Early Tuesday, Australian federal police officers transported five of the women from their hotel in Gold Coast, Australia, “to a safe location” after they made asylum requests.
There, they met with Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke and the processing of their humanitarian visas was finalised, the minister told reporters in Brisbane hours later.
"I say to the other members of the team, the same opportunity is there. Australia has taken the Iranian women's soccer team into our hearts. These women are tremendously popular in Australia.
"But we realise they are in a terribly difficult situation with the decisions that they're making," the Australian minister said.
US President Donald Trump said Australia had agreed to grant asylum to some of the Iranian women's football team, who refused to sing their national anthem at an Asian Cup match last week in a show of defiance of the Islamic republic.
After earlier urging Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to grant the players asylum, Trump posted: "He's on it! Five have already been taken care of."
Trump added: "Some, however, feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don't return."
There was no immediate comment from the Australian government.