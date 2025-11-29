Iran to boycott 2026 World Cup draw after US visa denials

Alavi confirmed that FIFA, including its President Gianni Infantino, has been formally notified of the boycott. He added that world football’s governing body has promised to look into the matter with urgency, Xinhua reported.

Federation spokesperson Amir Mehdi Alavi told state-run IRIB TV on Friday that the decision followed internal discussions and consultations with the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Foreign Ministry. He described the US action as “non-sporting” and said it left the federation with no option but to withdraw.

Dubai: Iran’s Football Federation has announced it will boycott the final draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the US denied visas to several senior members of its delegation. The draw is set to take place on December 5 in Washington, D.C.

Taj currently serves as one of the vice presidents of the Asian Football Confederation and sits on several FIFA committees involved in competitions and men’s football governance.

Local media reports said the visa denials affected several top officials, including federation President Mehdi Taj. Only four members of the delegation — among them men’s national team head coach Amir Ghalenoei — were granted entry.

Despite the setback, Iran remains firmly on the global stage. The national team has already secured its spot in the expanded 48-team tournament, co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.