Iran to boycott 2026 World Cup draw after US visa denials

Tehran condemns move as ‘non-sporting’ as key officials barred from attending
Dubai: Iran’s Football Federation has announced it will boycott the final draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the US denied visas to several senior members of its delegation. The draw is set to take place on December 5 in Washington, D.C.
Federation spokesperson Amir Mehdi Alavi told state-run IRIB TV on Friday that the decision followed internal discussions and consultations with the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Foreign Ministry. He described the US action as “non-sporting” and said it left the federation with no option but to withdraw.
Alavi confirmed that FIFA, including its President Gianni Infantino, has been formally notified of the boycott. He added that world football’s governing body has promised to look into the matter with urgency, Xinhua reported.
Local media reports said the visa denials affected several top officials, including federation President Mehdi Taj. Only four members of the delegation — among them men’s national team head coach Amir Ghalenoei — were granted entry.
Taj currently serves as one of the vice presidents of the Asian Football Confederation and sits on several FIFA committees involved in competitions and men’s football governance.
Despite the setback, Iran remains firmly on the global stage. The national team has already secured its spot in the expanded 48-team tournament, co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July 2026.
This marks Iran’s fourth consecutive qualification and seventh overall, reinforcing its strong presence in Asian football.
