FIFA President: Saudi Pro league will become one of world's top 3 leagues

Infantino also backs Saudi national team to upset Spain at 2026 World Cup

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the FIFA World Cup 2026 official match schedule announcement in Washington, DC, on December 6, 2025.
AFP-ROBERTO SCHMIDT

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has declared that Saudi Arabia is on course to establish its domestic league among the world's top three competitions, citing the Kingdom's emergence as a major force in global football.

In an exclusive interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, Infantino highlighted the transformative developments Saudi football has undergone in recent years. The league now features some of the world's biggest names, including Cristiano Ronaldo, giving it what the FIFA chief described as a truly global flavor with significant international presence.

World Cup ambitions and growing capabilities

The Saudi national team has demonstrated its potential on the biggest stage, most notably with their stunning upset of Argentina at the 2022 World Cup. Infantino believes the team remains capable of producing similar shock results, suggesting they could potentially defeat Spain at the 2026 tournament.

Beyond the senior squad, the FIFA president praised Saudi Arabia's progress across all levels of football, including youth development programs. He also noted that women's football in the Kingdom is positioned for substantial growth, driven by increasing investment and attention from football authorities in recent years.

2034 World Cup hosting

Infantino expressed personal enthusiasm about Saudi Arabia hosting the 2034 World Cup, describing the Kingdom as a welcoming nation with rich cultural heritage, excellent cuisine, and remarkable hospitality. These qualities, he suggested, will play a crucial role in delivering a successful tournament.

The Saudi Pro League's rapid rise has been fueled by significant investment in both infrastructure and player recruitment. The arrival of global superstars has elevated the competition's profile internationally, while domestic talent development continues to strengthen the foundation of Saudi football.

With the 2034 World Cup on the horizon and ambitious plans for league development, Saudi Arabia's football project represents one of the sport's most significant growth stories in recent years.

