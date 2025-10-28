GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Saudi Arabia's 'sky stadium', a football pitch 350 metres above the desert? What we know so far

'Sky stadium' set to host matches for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, will seat 46,000: Report

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia's NEOM Stadium, part of the ambitious NEOM project, will be the world's first "sky stadium," suspended 350 meters above the desert, according to construction industry media.
Saudi Arabia's NEOM Stadium, part of the ambitious NEOM project, will be the world's first "sky stadium," suspended 350 meters above the desert, according to construction industry media.

Social media is abuzz with revelations that Saudi Arabia has announced plans for the NEOM Stadium, the world’s inaugural “sky stadium”.

It will reportedly be powered by the sun and wind, and will seat 46,000 people.

The stadium, to host matches for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, is set to begin construction in 2027 and complete by 2032, aligning with Saudi Arabia's bid to host the expanded 48-team tournament, according to reports shared on social.

Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup bid, the only one submitted, was formally accepted, reflecting the kingdom's growing influence in global sports.

15 stadiums planned

There's been no mention of the "sky stadium" in legacy Saudi media.

Arab News noted in 2024 that the Kingdom has ushered in a "remarkable transformation" in sports infrastructure with plans for 15 stadiums as part of its FIFA World Cup 2034 bid.

"At the heart of this ambitious project is the King Salman International Stadium in Riyadh, which is set to become the largest stadium in the Kingdom, with a capacity of 92,760, when it is completed in 2029," Arab News reported.

The Line

According to Construction Review, the stadium's design integrates into The Line, a linear smart city within NEOM, showcasing futuristic architecture and sustainability.

The magazine also claimed that the NEOM Sky stadium will be the "world’s first sky stadium” for the 2034 World Cup glory.

"The stadium is suspended at an astonishing 350 meters (1,150 feet) above the desert floor within the futuristic NEOM city of The Line", the magazine stated.

FIFA preliminary endorsement

FIFA's preliminary endorsement highlights the stadium's potential to set new standards in eco-friendly sports venues.

The project faces engineering challenges due to its height and location, requiring innovative solutions for safety and accessibility.

The stadium's proximity to the Health and Well-Being District and University aims to create a sports-focused neighbourhood.

Despite delays in the broader NEOM initiative, initially planned for completion by 2039, which could impact the stadium's timeline, priorities reportedly remain on the 2034 World Cup.

The stadium's iconic status is expected to boost tourism and investment in Saudi Arabia, aligning with Vision 2030's diversification goals.

Many have taken to social media to show their skepticism on the structural integrity on the project.

The plan, however, has also received as many accolades, citing the move as a "groundbreaking" leap for global sports.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE's Romanian coach Cosmin Olaroiu instructs his players during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match against Qatar at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on October 14, 2025.

Football is sometimes unfair: UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu

2m read
Saudi Arabia players celebrate after the Fifa World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match against Iraq at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on October 14, 2025.

It was very emotional for me, Saudi Arabia coach says

2m read
Qatar's defender #2 Pedro Miguel celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match between Qatar and the UAE at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Qatar qualify for FIFA World Cup; UAE’s wait continues

12m read
Relive the high-stakes FIFA World Cup clash as Qatar edges past UAE 2-1 in thrilling action.

Photos: UAE vs Qatar – World Cup Qualifiers highlights

3m read