Saudi Arabia's 'sky stadium', a football pitch 350 metres above the desert? What we know so far

'Sky stadium' set to host matches for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, will seat 46,000: Report
Social media is abuzz with revelations that Saudi Arabia has announced plans for the NEOM Stadium, the world’s inaugural “sky stadium”.
It will reportedly be powered by the sun and wind, and will seat 46,000 people.
The stadium, to host matches for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, is set to begin construction in 2027 and complete by 2032, aligning with Saudi Arabia's bid to host the expanded 48-team tournament, according to reports shared on social.
Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup bid, the only one submitted, was formally accepted, reflecting the kingdom's growing influence in global sports.
There's been no mention of the "sky stadium" in legacy Saudi media.
Arab News noted in 2024 that the Kingdom has ushered in a "remarkable transformation" in sports infrastructure with plans for 15 stadiums as part of its FIFA World Cup 2034 bid.
"At the heart of this ambitious project is the King Salman International Stadium in Riyadh, which is set to become the largest stadium in the Kingdom, with a capacity of 92,760, when it is completed in 2029," Arab News reported.
According to Construction Review, the stadium's design integrates into The Line, a linear smart city within NEOM, showcasing futuristic architecture and sustainability.
The magazine also claimed that the NEOM Sky stadium will be the "world’s first sky stadium” for the 2034 World Cup glory.
"The stadium is suspended at an astonishing 350 meters (1,150 feet) above the desert floor within the futuristic NEOM city of The Line", the magazine stated.
FIFA's preliminary endorsement highlights the stadium's potential to set new standards in eco-friendly sports venues.
The project faces engineering challenges due to its height and location, requiring innovative solutions for safety and accessibility.
The stadium's proximity to the Health and Well-Being District and University aims to create a sports-focused neighbourhood.
Despite delays in the broader NEOM initiative, initially planned for completion by 2039, which could impact the stadium's timeline, priorities reportedly remain on the 2034 World Cup.
The stadium's iconic status is expected to boost tourism and investment in Saudi Arabia, aligning with Vision 2030's diversification goals.
Many have taken to social media to show their skepticism on the structural integrity on the project.
The plan, however, has also received as many accolades, citing the move as a "groundbreaking" leap for global sports.
