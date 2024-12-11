“My favourite language is the language of possibility, because to us, anything is possible,” declared a young Saudi voice at an extraordinary FIFA congress on Wednesday.

She has a point. A decade ago, Saudi Arabia was far from being considered a contender to host the world’s most-watched sporting event - the FIFA World Cup. Yet, just fourteen months after launching their ambitious bid for the 2034 edition, what once seemed impossible has become reality, with the Kingdom officially securing the right to host the tournament.

alos see Fifa confirms Saudi Arabia as 2034 football World Cup host

This announcement marks a monumental moment for Saudi Arabia, as the World Cup returns to the Gulf following its historic debut in Qatar in 2022. It also represents a pivotal step in Saudi Arabia’s "Vision 2030" initiative, a plan to diversify the nation’s economy beyond oil and establish itself as a major player on the global sports stage.

Since 2021, Saudi Arabia has become a hub for some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.

The global Formula 1 calendar now includes a race in Jeddah, heavyweight titans like Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Alexander Usyk have battled under the lights, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have exchanged blistering forehands in Riyadh and football icons Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar have elevated the Saudi Pro League to international prominence.

Hosting the FIFA World Cup, however, is an entirely different challenge. Qatar 2022 set a high benchmark, with 3.4 million fans attending matches in stadiums and a staggering 5 billion viewers worldwide tuning in to some part of the tournament.

The success of the World Cup’s first visit to the Arab world means expectations are sky-high for Saudi Arabia. But if the Kingdom’s track record and bold plans are any indication, football fans are in for something truly extraordinary.

The Kingdom has committed to extensive infrastructure projects to prepare for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, including the construction or renovation of 11 stadiums - three of which are already underway - and the addition of 185,000 new hotel rooms to accommodate the influx of visitors.

Jaw-dropping stadiums

Among the new venues, the showpiece is the planned King Salman International Stadium in Riyadh, a 92,760-seater perched dramatically on a clifftop, set to host both the opening game and the final.

Along the shores of the Red Sea, the futuristic Qiddiya Coast Stadium will feature a striking ripple design inspired by a Mexican wave. Meanwhile, the Neom Stadium, part of the ambitious "The Line" project, will sit 350 meters above sea level and be accessible only via high-speed lifts and driverless vehicles - an engineering marvel that reflects the Kingdom’s forward-thinking vision.

As a spokesperson declared during the bid's promotional video, “We don’t just want to host; we want to pioneer a new way of watching football.”

If these stadiums deliver on their extraordinary designs, the 2034 World Cup will indeed offer a viewing experience like no other.

A historic first for the 48-team format

Securing the right to host the 2034 World Cup places Saudi Arabia in the unique position of being the first single nation to stage the expanded 48-team format. The revamped competition will debut in 2026, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, followed by the 2030 edition split between Spain, Portugal, Morocco, and three opening matches in South America to celebrate the tournament’s centennial.

Saudi Arabia’s 2034 edition will unite the world in a single destination, with a spokesperson promising, “This will be a World Cup like no other.” With 60% of the global population within an eight-hour flight, the Kingdom is poised to welcome the largest number of international visitors in the tournament’s history.

World-class transport infrastructure

Key to the bid’s success is Saudi Arabia’s robust transport infrastructure. High-speed rail networks, modernised airports, and efficient public transport systems, such as the Riyadh Metro, promise seamless mobility for fans and teams alike. While intercity air travel will still play a key role, the tournament’s compact layout minimises logistical challenges, offering fans an accessible and streamlined World Cup experience.

When will the tournament be held?

Although the official date for the tournament has yet to be confirmed, it is widely expected to take place in the winter. However, unlike Qatar's 2022 World Cup, which ran from November to December, Saudi Arabia’s edition could see a shift in timing.

With summer temperatures exceeding 40°C, FIFA has highlighted the "elevated risk in terms of event timing" due to climatic challenges and the need to navigate "religious events." This has fuelled speculation that the tournament may be held in January to avoid overlapping with Ramadan.