This is more than just a game. It’s a defining moment in the UAE’s football journey.
Highlights
The Qatar national football team has arrived at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, preparing for their highly anticipated match against the UAE.
Pedro Miguel, Edmilson Junior, Akram Afif, Karim Boudiaf, Ayoub Mohammed, Boualem Khoukhi, Mohammad Al Mannai, Sultan Al Brake, Mahmud Abunada, Almoez Ali, Assim Madibo
Ruben Amaral, Lucas Pimenta, Kouame Kouadio, Khalid Eisa, Caio Canedo, Yahia Nader, Ala Zhir, Marcus Meloni, Caio Lucas, Ali Saleh, Nicolas Gimenez
Akram Afif: Qatar’s creative heartbeat will look to dictate play with his pace, dribbling, and flair in attack. His ability to unlock defenses in big games could be the key to breaking down the UAE.
Almoez Ali: Qatar’s all-time leading goal scorer will be eager to make his mark after not starting against Oman. His experience, movement, and eye for goal could be crucial as he looks to fire Qatar to another World Cup.
Fabio Lima: Although Lima was subbed off in the previous game, he will be eager to play a pivotal role this time. Having scored four goals when the UAE defeated Qatar 5-0 in the earlier qualifier stage, he remains one of their most dangerous attacking weapons
Khalid Eissa: The UAE goalkeeper will have to be at his very best as Qatar are likely to create plenty of chances. His calm presence and crucial saves could determine whether the UAE seal their place at the World Cup.
Win or a draw
A win or a draw will give UAE a direct entry to the World Cup next year.
A loss
A defeat to Qatar would place the UAE second in the group. While it would complicate their path, World Cup hopes remain alive through the fifth round of qualifiers.
In the fifth round, the UAE would face the second place team from Group B, currently a battle between Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The winner would earn a chance at the intercontinental play offs.
Fans arriving at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium were welcomed with flowers by officials, adding a festive touch as excitement builds ahead of the match.
The Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium is packed with fans, creating a vibrant atmosphere moments before kickoff.
Qatar eliminated UAE from three consecutive tournaments:
2019 Asian Cup 4-0
2019 Gulf Cup 4-2
2021 Arab Cup 5-0
UAE turned the tables at the 2026 World Cup qualifiers:
3-1 in Doha
5-0 in Abu Dhabi
All of this leads to a massive showdown between the two sides
Cosmin Olaroiu is a highly successful and familiar figure in Emirati football, bringing deep tactical knowledge and regional experience. Before taking over the national team, he enjoyed multiple successful stints at top UAE clubs: Al Ain, Al Ahli, and most recently Sharjah FC, where he won the AFC Champions League Two in May 2025. His coaching success across the Arabian Peninsula, guiding clubs in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE to multiple titles, is a major asset.
Olaroiu has already shown his tactical sharpness. Trailing 1-0 at half-time against Oman, he made three key substitutions that turned the game into a comeback victory. He now faces decisions on whether players like Ali Saleh and Caio Canedo, who assisted the UAE’s goals, should start.
The UAE will likely use a disciplined mid-block to deny Qatar space and exploit swift counter-attacks, knowing a draw is enough. Qatar, under pressure to win in front of their home crowd, will be forced to dominate possession and attack relentlessly.
UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu
“This is it — we’re down to one final battle. We have to treat it like a final, and we hope we can achieve this dream for the UAE.”
Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui
“We’ve been working for months for this moment — to chase a big dream. Our focus is on the here and now. We’re preparing to be at our best and make that dream a reality.”
For Qatar, coach Julen Lopetegui, the former Real Madrid manager and Spain national team coach, has been in charge since May after being sacked by West Ham in the Premier League. He is under intense pressure, as failure to win today’s match could end his tenure with Qatar. It’s a do-or-die game for him.
All eyes are on Doha as the UAE prepare to face Qatar at the iconic Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday. Here’s a look at the stadium just hours before kickoff, as excitement builds for the big match.
The White shirts are ready.
As of October 14, six AFC teams have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, and Uzbekistan.
These teams secured their spots by finishing in the top two in their groups during the third round of AFC qualifiers.
The fourth round, or play-off round, is currently taking place. Teams are competing for the remaining two direct World Cup spots and one intercontinental playoff berth. The UAE face Qatar in a crucial match, while Saudi Arabia takes on Iraq. The winners of these games will claim the final two direct qualification spots from Asia.
UAE: In good form
Unbeaten in their last seven matches, including friendlies, the UAE has won five of them and is on a strong four-game winning streak. Their 2-1 remontada against Oman in the first play-off showed real character and belief.
Qatar: Struggling for rhythm
Qatar is winless in their last five matches and has only one win in their last seven, reflecting a clear dip in form. A goalless draw with Oman in their opening play-off left them under pressure and exposed their lack of sharpness in front of goal.
However, in the end, it’s all about who can handle the pressure better.
In recent years, the UAE has held the upper hand against Qatar, beating them home and away in the previous round of World Cup qualifiers, including a convincing 5-0 win and a 3-1 triumph. Qatar’s only victory in their last five meetings came in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semi-final, a 4-0 result that showed their strength on big occasions.
Last five meetings:
December 21, 2024: UAE 1–1 Qatar (26th Arabian Gulf Cup)
November 19, 2024: UAE 5–0 Qatar (FIFA World Cup Qualification)
September 5, 2024: Qatar 1–3 UAE (FIFA World Cup Qualification)
January 13, 2023: Qatar 1–1 UAE (25th Arabian Gulf Cup)
December 10, 2021: Qatar 5–0 UAE (FIFA Arab Cup)
The clash at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha is more than just a game. It represents a chance for Cosmin Olaroiu’s men to make history, end a 35 year wait for the World Cup, and reward the players’ determination and the fans’ unwavering support. A win or a draw could see the UAE secure a place in the 2026 World Cup and achieve a moment that will be remembered for generations.
Fans flock to Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium 4 hours before the start of the Qatar-UAE match
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox