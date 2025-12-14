Determined UAE set for Morocco test in Arab Cup semi-finals

“We deserved the win, and this success has brought us immense joy despite a tough match,” Al Meqbaali told Fifa. “The coach gave us positive energy, motivated us in the right way and showed great faith in us. That helped us fight for our flag, for ourselves and for the coach.”

The opening half was cagey, with both sides cancelling each other out and chances at a premium. Algeria struck immediately after the restart when Adil Boulbina curled a shot from the right into the top-left corner to give his side a 1-0 lead. The UAE responded with increased attacking intent and found the equaliser in the 63rd minute, as Bruno Conceicao finished a slick team move with a composed left-footed effort into the centre of the goal.

It will be no easy task for the Emiratis, as Morocco arrive in strong form. They impressed in the group stage, winning two matches and drawing one, before edging past Palestine 2-1 in the quarter-finals to book their place in the last four.

Defender Lucas Pimenta echoed those sentiments, highlighting Al Meqbaali’s consistency at club level. “Hamad is showing what he’s capable of here, but he’s already been doing it with his club. He has conceded the fewest goals in the league this season — just one in eight matches. I’m really happy for him.”

Midfielder Nicolas Gimenez praised the goalkeeper’s impact, saying: “It’s the first time he’s had this opportunity, and he’s proving his worth and more. At this stage, feeling confident is the most important thing. We have many young players gaining experience, and we as senior players must support them.”

