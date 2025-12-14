Determined UAE set for Morocco test in Arab Cup semi-finals

UAE defeat defending champions Algeria in penalties in the quarter-finals
Dubai: The UAE face a formidable test against Morocco in the semi-finals of the Fifa Arab Cup after knocking out defending champions Algeria in a dramatic quarter-final clash on Saturday.
It will be no easy task for the Emiratis, as Morocco arrive in strong form. They impressed in the group stage, winning two matches and drawing one, before edging past Palestine 2-1 in the quarter-finals to book their place in the last four.
The UAE’s path to the semi-finals was far from straightforward. After losing their opening Group C match to Jordan, they recovered well with a draw against Egypt and a win over Kuwait to finish second in the group.
Their quarter-final encounter with Algeria proved to be a tense and dramatic affair, eventually decided by penalties. After a 1-1 draw across regular and extra time, the UAE held their nerve to win the shoot-out 7-6 and eliminate the reigning champions.
The opening half was cagey, with both sides cancelling each other out and chances at a premium. Algeria struck immediately after the restart when Adil Boulbina curled a shot from the right into the top-left corner to give his side a 1-0 lead. The UAE responded with increased attacking intent and found the equaliser in the 63rd minute, as Bruno Conceicao finished a slick team move with a composed left-footed effort into the centre of the goal.
Goalkeeper Hamad Al Meqbaali emerged as the hero of the night for the UAE. He produced a superb late save to deny Algeria a winner and then went on to stop spot-kicks from Yassine Benzia and Mohamed Khacef in the penalty shoot-out, sealing a memorable victory.
“We deserved the win, and this success has brought us immense joy despite a tough match,” Al Meqbaali told Fifa. “The coach gave us positive energy, motivated us in the right way and showed great faith in us. That helped us fight for our flag, for ourselves and for the coach.”
Midfielder Nicolas Gimenez praised the goalkeeper’s impact, saying: “It’s the first time he’s had this opportunity, and he’s proving his worth and more. At this stage, feeling confident is the most important thing. We have many young players gaining experience, and we as senior players must support them.”
Defender Lucas Pimenta echoed those sentiments, highlighting Al Meqbaali’s consistency at club level. “Hamad is showing what he’s capable of here, but he’s already been doing it with his club. He has conceded the fewest goals in the league this season — just one in eight matches. I’m really happy for him.”
While celebrations followed the final whistle, attention quickly turned to the next challenge. The UAE have just two days to recover and prepare for their semi-final showdown on Monday at Khalifa International Stadium.
“Today we celebrate our goalkeeper’s achievement, but only today,” Pimenta cautioned. “Now we must prepare properly for Morocco, and hopefully we can win again.”
In the other semi-final, World Cup-bound Saudi Arabia and Jordan clash at Al Bayt Stadium.
