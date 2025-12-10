GOLD/FOREX
UAE to face Algeria in the FIFA Arab Cup quarters as Al Ghassani reminds us what they missed in the World Cup play-offs

Al Ghassani shines as UAE advances to quarterfinals

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Yahya Al Ghassani was lively for the UAE
The UAE will take on defending champions Algeria in the quarter final of the Fifa Arab Cup.

The national team booked their place in the last eight after a confident 3-1 win over Kuwait on Tuesday night in Doha. After starting the tournament with a loss to Jordan and a draw with Egypt, the UAE needed nothing less than a victory to stay alive and they delivered. Yahya Al Ghassani struck twice and Nicolas Gimenez produced a brilliant long range goal that sealed the result and earned him player of the match.

Al Ghassani steps up again for the national team

Their qualification was confirmed when Jordan swept aside Egypt 3-0 in the other group game to maintain their perfect record. Al Ghassani has grown into a key figure for the national side over the past two years. His injury during the World Cup play off last October might have been the difference between progress and heartbreak. He limped off in the opener against Oman and missed the crucial games that followed, including the narrow loss to Qatar and the decisive two legged play off against Iraq. His presence could have changed the entire picture.

Olaroiu’s side produce their most complete display yet

This win over Kuwait was also the clearest sign yet of Cosmin Olaroiu’s impact. It was the first time in his nine competitive matches that a result had more than a single goal margin either way. The performance offered real optimism and a hint of what might have been if this level had arrived earlier, with key players finally fit and hitting form again. However, the quarter final against defending champions Algeria will be a major test and the UAE will need to bring their best level to stand any chance of going through.

