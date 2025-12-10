UAE to face Algeria in the FIFA Arab Cup quarters as Al Ghassani reminds us what they missed in the World Cup play-offs

This win over Kuwait was also the clearest sign yet of Cosmin Olaroiu’s impact. It was the first time in his nine competitive matches that a result had more than a single goal margin either way. The performance offered real optimism and a hint of what might have been if this level had arrived earlier, with key players finally fit and hitting form again. However, the quarter final against defending champions Algeria will be a major test and the UAE will need to bring their best level to stand any chance of going through.