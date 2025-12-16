Jordan defeat Saudi Arabia to reach Arab Cup final for the first time — Is this their golden era?

Jordan's historic Arab Cup final: A new era in football?
Jordan secured their place in the Arab Cup final for the first time following a hard-fought 1-0 win against Saudi Arabia on Monday, with Nizar Al-Rashdan's header proving decisive.
Playing without Yazan Al-Naimat, who sustained a serious knee injury during the quarter-final clash with Iraq, the Jordanian side displayed resilience and tactical discipline throughout the contest. Their defensive organization successfully neutralized Saudi Arabia's attacking threats over the full 90 minutes.
This final qualification marks another milestone in what has become a golden period for Jordanian football. Having qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history and finished as runners-up in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup—their first major continental final—the Nashama have now reached their maiden Arab Cup final, cementing their status as one of the region's rising forces.
Jordan's previous best performances in the Arab Cup came when they reached the semi-finals in 1988 as hosts, and again in 2002. Advancing beyond that stage represents a significant breakthrough in the nation's football journey.
Much of the credit belongs to Jamal Sellami, the Moroccan professional football manager and former player who currently leads the Jordan national team. His tactical acumen and ability to maximize his squad's potential have transformed Jordan's fortunes on the continental stage.
The semi-final clash at Qatar's Al-Bayt Stadium drew a tournament-record crowd of 62,825 spectators. Both teams started tentatively, with Jordan adopting a compact 5-4-1 shape designed to stifle the influence of Salem Al-Dawsari and Saleh Abou Al-Shamat in dangerous areas.
The contest became more open in the second half after Jordan's tactical adjustments allowed them to exploit opportunities on the break. Mohammed Abu Zrayq was particularly effective operating down the right side, causing problems for the Saudi defense and creating attacking possibilities for his team.
The winning goal arrived from the left flank in the 66th minute. Mahmoud Al-Mardi whipped in a curling delivery that surprised the Saudi backline, and Al-Rashdan powered a header past the goalkeeper.
Saudi Arabia attempted to salvage the match through multiple changes, bringing on Al-Qadsiah's Musab Al-Juwayr among others. The ex-Al-Hilal midfielder helped improve their build-up play, combining with Al-Dawsari and Feras Al-Brikan as they searched for an equalizer.
Both Al-Brikan and Saleh Al-Shehri came close to scoring, but Jordan goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila was equal to the challenge, making a vital stop shortly after his team took the lead.
The match ended in controversy when Waleed Al Ahmed, a defender for Saudi Pro League club Al Taawoun, was shown a straight red card in stoppage time for a professional foul that denied Jordan a clear goalscoring opportunity.
Jordan will now meet Morocco, who defeated the UAE 3-0 earlier in the day, in Thursday's final. In a fascinating twist, Sellami will face his own national team as he attempts to guide Jordan to their first Arab Cup trophy and further immortalize this remarkable chapter in the nation's football history.
