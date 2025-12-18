FIFA cancels UAE vs Saudi Arabia match: Arab Cup third-place playoff

FIFA cancels match after storms flood Khalifa Stadium
Dubai: The UAE Football Association announced that the third-place playoff between the UAE national team and Saudi Arabia at the Arab Cup in Doha was officially cancelled on Friday by decision of FIFA, after severe storms and heavy rainfall left the pitch at Khalifa International Stadium unplayable.
The match had ended the first half goalless before being suspended for more than 150 minutes as water accumulated across large sections of the field. Despite extensive efforts to restore playing conditions, the surface could not be made safe for players.
In an attempt to salvage the fixture, Chilean referee Cristian Garay held coordination meetings with the match commissioner and approved two extended stoppages of 30 minutes each. Maintenance crews, numbering around 100 workers, worked intensively for more than two and a half hours to drain standing water from the pitch. The efforts, however, proved insufficient.
When play was eventually proposed to resume, both head coaches, Romania’s Olaroiu Cosmin of the UAE and France’s Hervé Renard of Saudi Arabia, refused to continue, citing concerns for player safety and the heightened risk of injury.
Following their joint stance, the tournament’s organising committee announced the match’s cancellation and said a detailed report would be submitted to determine how third place will be decided.
The situation was complicated by the absence of a clear provision in the Arab Cup regulations addressing such exceptional circumstances. Officials confirmed that the final decision will not involve a draw between the two teams and that replaying the match the following day is highly unlikely, as the tournament concludes with the final between Jordan and Morocco later on Friday evening.
Before the suspension, the opening half had been played under normal conditions. The UAE adopted a new tactical approach under Cosmin, shifting to a 4-4-2 formation and focusing on wide attacking play through Bruno Oliveira and Sultan Adel, moving away from the previous 4-2-3-1 system built around central penetration.
The change nearly paid off early on when Ali Saleh broke down the left flank and forced a rebound from goalkeeper Raghed Al Najjar, only for Yahya Al Ghassani to miss the follow-up from close range in the 12th minute. Saudi Arabia had a goal ruled out for offside through Salem Al Dawsari, while both sides created chances before the rain intensified and ultimately brought the match to an abrupt end.
