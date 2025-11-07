GOLD/FOREX
FIFA suspends UAE team official for 16 matches over misconduct in Qatar qualifier

Two-match suspension, 5,000 Swiss franc fine imposed on Qatar's Tarek Salman

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Qatar's defender Pedro Miguel celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match between Qatar and the UAE in Doha on October 14, 2025.
Dubai: FIFA’s disciplinary committee has suspended UAE national team official Matar Al Suwaibani for 16 matches and fined him 10,000 Swiss francs for unsporting behaviour and physical assault against a match referee during the UAE’s World Cup qualifier against Qatar.

The match, part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, ended in a 2-1 victory for Qatar, securing its second-ever World Cup appearance.

FIFA also imposed a two-match suspension and a 5,000 Swiss franc fine on Qatari player Tarek Salman, who was sent off in the same game for dangerous play.

The UAE team is preparing to face Iraq in back-to-back playoff matches, first in Abu Dhabi next Thursday and then in Basra on June 18, to determine advancement to the intercontinental playoff round for a place at the 2026 World Cup.

Separately, FIFA fined the Saudi Arabian Football Federation 11,500 Swiss francs for breaching Articles 17 and 17.5 of its disciplinary code relating to order and security after fans lit fireworks and other materials during the team’s 0–0 draw against Iraq, which saw Saudi Arabia qualify for the World Cup.

