UAE face Jordan tonight in FIFA Arab Cup — Day two recap and today’s fixtures

Defending champions Algeria begin title defence against Sudan
The 2025 FIFA Arab Cup is gathering pace in Qatar as the group stage serves up tight contests and fresh storylines. By Wednesday afternoon, Group B already had two sides making strong early statements, and attention now shifts to three important clashes lined up today in Groups C and D.
Morocco 3–1 Comoros
Morocco showed why they are among the favourites with a fast start in Doha. Bouftini headed in inside five minutes and Tissoudali doubled the lead soon after from another corner. El Berkaoui added a diving header on the stroke of half time. Comoros pulled one back through a Boulacsout own goal after good work by Zakouani, but Morocco stayed in control to seal a confident opening win. El Berkaoui was named player of the match.
Egypt 1–1 Kuwait
Egypt needed a late Afsha penalty to avoid a shock defeat against a spirited Kuwait. After Amro Elsoulia missed a first half spot kick, Kuwait grew into the game and took the lead when Al Hajeri powered in a header from a Daham corner. Kuwait’s keeper Al Houshan was sent off late on for a rash challenge, allowing Afsha to level from the spot in the eighty eighth minute. Egypt escape with a point while Kuwait take credit from an impressive display.
Saudi Arabia 2–1 Oman
Saudi Arabia had to work hard for their win after a tight first half. Salem Al Dawsari created the opener with a fine cross for Al Brikan’s header, but Oman hit back when Al Rushaidi nodded a corner across for Al Habashi to level. The Green Falcons responded quickly, Al Dawsari again supplying the assist for Al Shehri to volley in the winner. Saudi Arabia held firm for a solid start to their campaign with Al Dawsari pulling the strings throughout.
Matchday one in Groups C and D continues with three important matches.
Algeria vs Sudan at 4 PM UAE time at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
The defending champions get their campaign underway against a hardworking Sudan side. Algeria will want to show their intent from the first whistle in Group D.
Iraq vs Bahrain at 6.30 PM UAE time at Stadium 974
A vital Group D meeting follows as both Iraq and Bahrain look for a strong opening result in a group expected to be very competitive.
Jordan vs UAE at 9 PM UAE time at Al Bayt Stadium
The night ends with Jordan meeting the UAE in Group C. Both sides arrive with the ambition of challenging Egypt for the top spot. After a painful play off defeat to Iraq that ended their World Cup hopes, the UAE will be desperate to respond with purpose and make a strong push in this tournament. It will not be straightforward though as Jordan are a difficult opponent and Group C is shaping up to be one of the toughest in the competition.
