35 years on: UAE’s historic 1990 World Cup dream lives on

Fresh from a 2-1 win over Oman in Doha, UAE eye historic World Cup return

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
The UAE football team receives a grand welcome at Abu Dhabi Stadium after qualifying for the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy — a proud moment captured in Gulf News Archives.
Dubai: The United Arab Emirates is celebrating 35 years since its historic qualification for the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy — and the timing couldn’t be more symbolic. Tonight in Doha, the national team faces Qatar in a decisive qualifier that could reopen the gates to football’s biggest stage.

Fresh off a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Oman on Saturday, Cosmin Olaroiu’s side sits atop Group A and needs only a draw to secure direct entry to the 2026 World Cup — their first since 1990.

The mood among fans is electric, with thousands travelling to Qatar despite only 8 per cent of tickets allotted to UAE supporters.

The clash promises intensity both on and off the field as Qatar, trailing narrowly, must win to keep their hopes alive. For the UAE, the stakes go beyond qualification — it’s a chance to rekindle national pride and relive the spirit of that 1990 milestone.

A positive result tonight could see a new generation of Emirati players etch their names alongside legends like Adnan Al Talyani, uniting a nation once again in celebration of football’s most enduring dream.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
