35 years on: UAE’s historic 1990 World Cup dream lives on

Fresh from a 2-1 win over Oman in Doha, UAE eye historic World Cup return
Dubai: The United Arab Emirates is celebrating 35 years since its historic qualification for the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy — and the timing couldn’t be more symbolic. Tonight in Doha, the national team faces Qatar in a decisive qualifier that could reopen the gates to football’s biggest stage.
Fresh off a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Oman on Saturday, Cosmin Olaroiu’s side sits atop Group A and needs only a draw to secure direct entry to the 2026 World Cup — their first since 1990.
The mood among fans is electric, with thousands travelling to Qatar despite only 8 per cent of tickets allotted to UAE supporters.
The clash promises intensity both on and off the field as Qatar, trailing narrowly, must win to keep their hopes alive. For the UAE, the stakes go beyond qualification — it’s a chance to rekindle national pride and relive the spirit of that 1990 milestone.
A positive result tonight could see a new generation of Emirati players etch their names alongside legends like Adnan Al Talyani, uniting a nation once again in celebration of football’s most enduring dream.
