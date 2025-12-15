Dubai: The US Embassy in the UAE has revealed that FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket holders will receive no special visa advantages beyond faster appointment scheduling , with officials warning fans that they purchase tickets and travel packages entirely "at their own risk."

In a clarification that could affect several UAE-based football supporters planning to attend matches across North America next summer, the embassy confirmed that holding a World Cup ticket 'does not guarantee a U.S. visa' and that all applications remain subject to standard rejection procedures.

"The Department of State is ensuring that every FIFA World Cup ticket holder who needs a U.S. visa has the opportunity to schedule an interview appointment in time to attend the tournament," the statement read. "Through the new system, ticket holders will be able to access prioritised interview appointments."

"A World Cup ticket does not guarantee a U.S. visa, nor does it affect the length of stay granted in the United States," the embassy warned. The Department of Homeland Security, rather than consular officials, determines how long visitors may remain during each trip.

When asked about recommended timelines for submissions, officials reiterated that they are "ensuring that every FIFA World Cup ticket holder who needs a U.S. visa has the opportunity to schedule an interview appointment in time to attend the tournament."

When asked on financial thresholds or proof of UAE ties that might improve approval chances, the embassy said that "every application is reviewed individually based on the facts of the case."

