BUSINESS
UAE World Cup ticket holders warned: No special US visa privileges

Ticket holders warned purchases are ’at own risk' as embassy reveals no special visas

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
World Cup ticket holders could still be denied US visas despite priority appointments, the US Embassy has warned.
GN Archives

Dubai: The US Embassy in the UAE has revealed that FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket holders will receive no special visa advantages beyond faster appointment scheduling, with officials warning fans that they purchase tickets and travel packages entirely "at their own risk."

In a clarification that could affect several UAE-based football supporters planning to attend matches across North America next summer, the embassy confirmed that holding a World Cup ticket 'does not guarantee a U.S. visa' and that all applications remain subject to standard rejection procedures.

No special World Cup visas

The embassy’s most significant disclosure centres on visa categories. Contrary to expectations amongst some supporters, there will be no event-specific visa classification for World Cup attendees.

"The most common visa for tourists travelling to the United States to attend a sporting event is the standard B1/B2 visitor visa," the embassy told Gulf News in a statement. "There are no special or event-specific visas for World Cup ticket holders."

This means fans will apply through the same channels as regular tourists, with no diplomatic shortcuts or special considerations based on their ticket-holding status.

Priority appointments through FIFA PASS

The only concrete advantage for ticket holders comes through the FIFA PASS system, which will provide earlier interview slots at US consulates - an initiative that was announced earlier this month.

"The Department of State is ensuring that every FIFA World Cup ticket holder who needs a U.S. visa has the opportunity to schedule an interview appointment in time to attend the tournament," the statement read. "Through the new system, ticket holders will be able to access prioritised interview appointments."

However, the embassy stressed that "the priority system focuses on providing earlier appointment slots," with no expedited processing once applications enter the evaluation phase.

Standard B1/B2 visas

Successful applicants will receive America’s standard tourist visa rather than match-specific travel documents.

The embassy confirmed that approved applications result in regular "10-year multiple-entry B1/B2 visas," allowing holders to visit the United States repeatedly over a decade for tourism purposes, well beyond the World Cup's conclusion.

No guarantee of extended stays

Football fans hoping to tour the United States before or after matches also face uncertainty over permitted durations.

"A World Cup ticket does not guarantee a U.S. visa, nor does it affect the length of stay granted in the United States," the embassy warned. The Department of Homeland Security, rather than consular officials, determines how long visitors may remain during each trip.

Application timeline remails unclear

Perhaps most frustratingly for supporters beginning to plan their journeys, the embassy provided no specific guidance on when to apply.

When asked about recommended timelines for submissions, officials reiterated that they are "ensuring that every FIFA World Cup ticket holder who needs a U.S. visa has the opportunity to schedule an interview appointment in time to attend the tournament."

Critical details about the FIFA PASS system "will be shared with ticket holders in early 2026," leaving supporters with limited time to navigate the process before the tournament kicks off in June.

The embassy made abundantly clear that priority scheduling does not mean relaxed vetting.

"All applications are subject to the same rigorous security screening and processing standards under U.S. law," officials stated, emphasising that "every application is reviewed individually based on the facts of the case."

What supporting documents do you need?

UAE residents seeking to strengthen their applications are advised to "review the visa application requirements carefully, and complete all forms accurately," explained the Embassy. So far, no World Cup-specific documentation requirements have been unveiled.

When asked on financial thresholds or proof of UAE ties that might improve approval chances, the embassy said that "every application is reviewed individually based on the facts of the case."

Also, supporters who've attended other major sporting events or hold valid US visas from previous visits shouldn't assume automatic approval.

The embassy confirmed that, whilst individual circumstances are considered, "a World Cup ticket does not guarantee a U.S. visa" regardless of travel history. Each application undergoes a fresh evaluation against current eligibility requirements.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
