Fifa World Cup 2026 vs Qatar 2022: The astonishing 10-fold ticket price jump you need to know

The ticket draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which saw over 4.5 million fans compete for a chance to buy seats last week, immediately exposed an astronomical pricing structure that has triggered significant global backlash. While the full price list has not been formally revealed by FIFA, fans who were successful in the draw are listing the prices online after spending hours navigating the digital queues. The confirmed figures, particularly when compared to the 2022 tournament in Qatar, have confirmed fears that the event will be the most expensive in history.