GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Grok AI predicts every Fifa World Cup winner until 2098

Spain in 2026, Nigeria in 2042 and India in 2094 — the forecast is full of shocks

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Grok AI predicts every Fifa World Cup winner until 2098
Shutterstock

Dubai: Grok AI has published a bold list of Fifa World Cup predictions stretching all the way to 2098 — and the surprises start as early as 2026.

According to the forecast, Spain will win the 2026 World Cup, beating defending champions Argentina 2–1 in the final. The model then tips Brazil to take the 2030 title with a 3–1 win over France, a symbolic payback for their 3–0 loss in the 1998 final.

France is predicted to lift the 2034 trophy after a 2–0 victory over Germany, followed by England in 2038 with a narrow 1–0 win over Brazil.

In 2042, Nigeria is projected to make history as the first African nation to win the World Cup, defeating Argentina 2–1. Germany is expected to return to the top in 2046 with a close 3–2 win over Spain.

Argentina is forecast to reclaim the crown in 2050, in a final that would — at least in theory — feature a 63-year-old Lionel Messi and a 65-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, with Argentina beating Portugal.

The United States is predicted to secure its first World Cup in 2054 after a 2–1 win over Mexico. Japan is expected to follow in 2058, becoming the first Asian champion with a tight 1–0 victory over France.

In 2062, Brazil is tipped to fall 2–1 to Italy, exactly a century after Brazil’s second World Cup win. Morocco is projected to make regional history in 2066, becoming the first Arab nation to be crowned champions after a 3–2 victory over England.

Brazil is then forecast to beat Germany 4–2 in the 2070 final, echoing their 2002 triumph. Australia is expected to win its first title in 2074, defeating Spain 2–1.

Portugal is predicted to join the list of champions in 2078, edging France 3–2 — seven years before Cristiano Ronaldo’s imagined 100th birthday.

Senegal is forecast to win the 2082 World Cup with a 1–0 win over Argentina, followed by the Netherlands in 2086 after a 3–1 victory over Italy.

Mexico is tipped to take the 2090 title with a 2–1 win over the United States. India is projected to win the 2094 World Cup on penalties against Brazil after a 2–2 draw.

Germany is predicted to lift the 2098 trophy with a 2–0 win over Portugal.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
footballFIFA World Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ronaldo and Messi

Argentina vs Portugal in 2026? Every scenario analyzed

4m read
The screen displays the final draw during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jess Rapfogel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

2026 FIFA World Cup draw: Full group line-up revealed

4m read
UEFA World cup playoff draw bracket

16 teams, including Italy—how the UEFA draw unfolded

3m read
Morocco players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Argentina in the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Morocco beat Argentina to win first FIFA U20 World Cup

2m read