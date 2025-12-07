Grok AI predicts every Fifa World Cup winner until 2098

Spain in 2026, Nigeria in 2042 and India in 2094 — the forecast is full of shocks
Dubai: Grok AI has published a bold list of Fifa World Cup predictions stretching all the way to 2098 — and the surprises start as early as 2026.
According to the forecast, Spain will win the 2026 World Cup, beating defending champions Argentina 2–1 in the final. The model then tips Brazil to take the 2030 title with a 3–1 win over France, a symbolic payback for their 3–0 loss in the 1998 final.
France is predicted to lift the 2034 trophy after a 2–0 victory over Germany, followed by England in 2038 with a narrow 1–0 win over Brazil.
In 2042, Nigeria is projected to make history as the first African nation to win the World Cup, defeating Argentina 2–1. Germany is expected to return to the top in 2046 with a close 3–2 win over Spain.
Argentina is forecast to reclaim the crown in 2050, in a final that would — at least in theory — feature a 63-year-old Lionel Messi and a 65-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, with Argentina beating Portugal.
The United States is predicted to secure its first World Cup in 2054 after a 2–1 win over Mexico. Japan is expected to follow in 2058, becoming the first Asian champion with a tight 1–0 victory over France.
In 2062, Brazil is tipped to fall 2–1 to Italy, exactly a century after Brazil’s second World Cup win. Morocco is projected to make regional history in 2066, becoming the first Arab nation to be crowned champions after a 3–2 victory over England.
Brazil is then forecast to beat Germany 4–2 in the 2070 final, echoing their 2002 triumph. Australia is expected to win its first title in 2074, defeating Spain 2–1.
Portugal is predicted to join the list of champions in 2078, edging France 3–2 — seven years before Cristiano Ronaldo’s imagined 100th birthday.
Senegal is forecast to win the 2082 World Cup with a 1–0 win over Argentina, followed by the Netherlands in 2086 after a 3–1 victory over Italy.
Mexico is tipped to take the 2090 title with a 2–1 win over the United States. India is projected to win the 2094 World Cup on penalties against Brazil after a 2–2 draw.
Germany is predicted to lift the 2098 trophy with a 2–0 win over Portugal.
